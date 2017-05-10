JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local activists are pushing for more open and honest communication with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Both the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition and the ACLU met with Sheriff Mike Williams on Wednesday about mending the relationship between police and the community.
The push comes after recent police-involved shootings and the controversial arrests of demonstrators in Hemming Park last month.
TRENDING: Adult film star faked Florida shark attack, charter captain says
“I think we all need continue to push for transparency and interaction between JSO and the community,” said Karen Morian with the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition.
Morian called it a a meeting of the minds.
“We raised concerns about internal investigations not being as transparent as the community would like. We raised concerns about training of officers, selection officers to do police coverage for demonstrations, and ask about some of those policies,” Morian said.
These two topics stood out on the heels of recent arrests of demonstrators at Hemming Park last month and last week’s fatal shooting of a 57-year old Selwyn Hall during a domestic violence call.
Morian says there’s one simple solution.
“We also talked about body cameras,” said Morian.
Buckman Bridge: Troopers post on social media about using plane to curtail speeding
It’s a topic that has caused some controversy in the past, but recently Williams reassured the public that body cams are coming to Jacksonville.
“I think the sheriff gave us some very good answers, some solid, positive answers to some of our concerns. We felt very heard,” Morian said.
We reached out to Williams about the meeting. A spokesperson says he was out of office at the time of our request. Williams will update the community on police body cameras on June 1. That meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville's Downtown campus.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself