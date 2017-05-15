Local parents say a lack of crosswalks near a school is forcing students to cross dangerous and busy roads.

Parents told Action News Jax that children constantly dart in front of cars after the last bell at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School.

“It's gotten to the point where someone almost gets hit every day,” said a parent who didn’t want to be identified.

Our crew paid the school a visit Monday afternoon in an Action News Jax Investigation.

Video shows children running feet from the road, and a student shoving another student to the ground right as a car is pulling in.

Action News Jax also captured a school bus honking at an SUV as it nearly pulled out in front the bus.

“Someone is going to get hit, and it's going to be someone's fault,” the parent added.

Duval County Public Schools sent this statement on the issue:

"In an effort to keep all students safe, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School officials and teachers work together on a daily basis to coordinate dismissal. The cooperation of parents and guardians is essential. It has been determined that some safety issues arise when parents designate their children as walkers instead of car riders to speed up the pickup process and park in unsafe areas. These students are crossing the street in an unsafe manner where no guard exists to meet their parents in their vehicles. When this occurs, staff informs parents where to park while waiting. In addition to providing guidance to parents, school officials will continue to work with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crossing guards, and request support and additional training when necessary. Duval County Public Schools and the administration at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School will continue to problem solve with parents when safety is a concern."