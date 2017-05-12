PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Forty homes were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a fire off Paradise Shores Road in Crescent City, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.
One home was damaged as a result of the fire, Florida Forest Service said.
Putnam Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are responding to the four-acre fire.
Florida Forest Service said the fire perimeter is secured and the fire is 80 percent contained.
No one has been injured. A helicopter did 13 water drops on the fire.
A cause of the fire is not yet known, Florida Forest Service said.
.@PutnamCountyEM @putnamcosheriff Fire perimeter secured, 80% contained, 1 home damaged, 13 water drops by aircraft, cause unknown @PutnamCountyEM @putnamcosheriff pic.twitter.com/BXf4esKeCl— FFS_Waccasassa (@FFS_Waccasassa) May 13, 2017
Another fire is also burning in Crescent City, the Union Camp fire, which has burned a total of 210 acres.
