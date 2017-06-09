TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday.
- It happened around 10 a.m. near 49th St. N. and MLK Blvd.
- It started as a call to pick up a man with mental disabilities.
- Officials said the man had two knives on him when they arrived. He was shot and killed.
- The ACLU released a strongly-worded statement in response to the shooting:
“We have serious doubts about the capability of Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and Tulsa County Sheriff’s (TCSO) office to investigate this morning’s killing in an unbiased and honest manner. Even if one only considers the last last two years of disturbing conduct in both of these departments, it is absurd to ask the residents of Tulsa County to trust a system that has demonstrated a clear pattern of immoral and unethical behavior to investigate itself. That conclusion might be different if today’s killing were an isolated incident, but it is not. Indeed, both the TPD and TCSO have a track record of dehumanizing and killing people they are supposed to protect and serve. Equally distressing is the Tulsa Police Department’s recent history of giving its officers inappropriate and preferential treatment when investigating their use of deadly force.
We call on TPD and TCSO to turn over the investigation to an independent investigative entity and to cooperate fully with that independent investigation. Failure to do so will continue to erode the already fragile trust that exists between Tulsa’s law enforcement and many of the communities they are sworn to serve.”
