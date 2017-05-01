100,000-acre wildfire in West Mims 8 percent contained

Video has been released of the massive wildfire at the Florida-Georgia line, which is currently known as the West Mims wildfire.

The video shows an aerial view of the fire on April 26 as it burns east of Honey Prairie and flies over Mitchell Island.

As of Monday, this fire stretches 100,166 acres and is 8 percent contained, according to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's official update.

The southern fire edge near Strange Island continues to back gradually south. Firefighters on Sunday were working the fire in the areas south of Chesser Island and south of Mitchell Island, where the refuge posted a photo of a firefighter rescuing a fawn from the fire.

The refuge said crews will continue to manage containment lines as Monday's winds are expected to push the fire edge to the northeast in active fire areas.

The immense wildfire started April 6 by lighting. The fire was initially reported about 2 ½ miles northeast of the Eddy Fire Tower in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Forest Service and the U.S. Forest Service are working with the Georgia Forestry Commission to contain the wildfire.