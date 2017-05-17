7,000 cockfighting birds seized by deputies

The testimony has been heard, and Wednesday morning the jury in the manslaughter trial of Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby will hear closing arguments. Shelby admittedly shot and killed Terence Crutcher during a confrontation last September in north Tulsa. She has claimed she felt Crutcher was on drugs at the time, that he refused to comply with her commands, and that she believed he was going for a weapon inside his vehicle when she shot him. Toxicology reports showed that he was indeed on drugs, but no weapon was ever found - though testimony indicates there was a screwdriver in the glove box, Crutcher was on the driver’s side of the vehicle when he was shot. Throughout the months leading up to the trial, and as the case proceeded in court, supporters of Shelby and Terence Crutcher’s family have been consistently vocal. After court recessed Tuesday, members of the Crutcher family and their supporters spoke with reporters. Pastor Marcus Howard, who identified himself as “a family member,” spoke on a theme many of them sounded repeatedly - that the trial focused more on Terence Crutcher, and his troubled past, than on the events of September 16th. Defense attorneys, he said, are “trying to portray her as being an angel, and an angel she is not. And if we pay very close attention in court, we see that she begins to allow some of this anger to come out, and some of this distress to come out.” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, though, argues that in his opinion, Shelby’s actions that evening were completely justified. “Betty Shelby did her job. She did it honorably, she honored her oath,” he told KRMG, “and she did above all as she was trained to do.” It’s easy to second-guess an officer’s actions after the fact, rather than truly consider what it was like in the heat of the moment, Walton said. “A lot of things going through your mind, a lot of decisions, a lot of thoughts to be processed and no time to do it,” he said. “The wrong decision, and we’re going to Betty Shelby’s funeral.” Whether the jury convicts Shelby, finds her not guilty, or ends up unable to reach a verdict, there will be people bitterly disappointed in the outcome of the trial.