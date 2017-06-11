Listen Live
Lifestyles
WATCH: Patriotic boy stops to say Pledge of Allegiance in heartwarming viral video
WATCH: Patriotic boy stops to say Pledge of Allegiance in heartwarming viral video

WATCH: Patriotic boy stops to say Pledge of Allegiance in heartwarming viral video
Photo Credit: Thinkstock Images/Getty Images
American flag in classroom (stock photo).

WATCH: Patriotic boy stops to say Pledge of Allegiance in heartwarming viral video

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY -  A video showing a young boy pledging allegiance to the flag when no one was looking is being circulated around the internet.

Watch the video here

Utah boy captured on camera stopping bike to say Pledge of All...

Utah boy captured on camera stopping bike to say Pledge of Allegiance. "I just wanted to support our Americans." http://abcn.ws/2skr2sl

Posted by ABC News on Thursday, June 8, 2017

Utah woman Jami Warner caught her 7-year-old son, Wyatt, pledging allegiance to the flag all on his own while her neighbor’s security camera recorded the footage. In the video, Wyatt rides his bike up to the neighbor’s doorstep. Before he rings the doorbell, he stops and notices the American flag hanging on the porch.

Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Wyatt then immediately puts his hand over his heart and recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

“He doesn’t pledge allegiance, that I am aware of, other than at school ... or at an event,” his mother told Fox News after sharing the video on Instagram. “I can’t remember a time when he did this on his own.”

When she saw the video, Warner knew she wanted to share it with other parents to show them that kids to listen to them.

Read more trending news

“I wished I could show it to every parent who feels like what they teach their kids goes in one ear and out the other,” she said. “We try to teach our three kids about how lucky they are to live in this country and about the men and women who have served and died for our freedom.”

Read more here.

  • Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    As President Donald Trump on Friday declared himself vindicated over questions related to the probe of election meddling by Russia, he again signaled that he’s ready to focus on his legislative agenda, which has presented GOP lawmakers with a struggle on some fronts in the Congress. Asked about Russia, Mr. Trump said it is time “to get back to running our great country,” as he signaled his concerns about jobs, trade deficits and more at a joint news conference with the President of Romania. Here’s an update on where the Trump-GOP agenda stands on Capitol Hill: 1. Senate GOP talks continue on health care. As in the House, the work on a bill to overhaul the Obama health law is taking place in the Senate mainly behind closed doors. More than a month after the House passed a health bill, that measure was finally sent to the Senate this past week, after the Senate Parliamentarian decided that it had no fatal rules violations under the expedited procedures known as “budget reconciliation.” Democrats, who are on the outside looking in, are trying to put some heat on the GOP for developing a revised Senate version in private. Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO) led that charge in recent days. 'Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?' Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017 2. Some conservatives remain unhappy with the work. Because budget reconciliation places constraints on what Republicans do to change the Obama health law, there are some in the GOP were continue to grumble that is not going to be ‘repeal and replace.’ For now, no GOP Senator has said they will refuse to get on board with the Republican plan, but there are outside conservative groups who continue to make it known that they don’t like what’s happening. It’s still not clear when there will be a final Republican bill unveiled and/or when there will be a vote in the Senate. “I’m tired of Republicans promising they would repeal Obamacare and then negotiating to keep it.” – @DavidMMcintosh — Club for Growth (@club4growth) June 10, 2017 3. House approves big rollback in 2010 Wall Street reforms. Overshadowed by the tumult over James Comey’s testimony in the Senate, the House quietly on Thursday approved a sweeping bill that rolls back a big chunk of the financial reforms undertaken by Democrats after the 2008 Wall Street collapse. While it was certainly a big success for Republicans, the GOP plan could well be dead on arrival in the Senate, where the GOP will need 60 votes. Democrats had 60 votes when they approved the Dodd-Frank law back in 2010, avoiding any filibuster. Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017 4. Infrastructure week doesn’t mean infrastructure details. This past week, the White House spent several days focusing on President Trump’s plans to spur new construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. On Friday morning, Mr. Trump vowed to cut all sorts of red tape that goes along with new projects – that’s something the Executive Branch can do, without Congress. As for how much money the President would spend – and where it comes from – there is still no Trump Infrastructure bill, and the White House says don’t expect on until after Labor Day – and it’s not clear if it can get through the Congress, as there are some Republicans wary of such plans, worried they sound like an Obama stimulus law. More speeches from Trump this week on #infrastructure, but still no bill?Why would anyone think Trump is late on sending it to Congress? pic.twitter.com/dMo0VSzNsp — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 3, 2017 5. Tax bill details also on hold until fall. If you are hoping to find out what the White House wants to do with the intricate details of re-writing the tax code, officials made clear that won’t happen until after Labor Day as well. One other question that wasn’t really answered in recent days was whether this measure would evolve from tax reform to tax cuts – as the Trump Administration still hasn’t given a hard answer on whether the plan will be revenue neutral, or raise the deficit by emphasizing tax cuts that are not offset elsewhere in the budget. Senior WH aide Marc Short says plan is to introduce tax reform bill after Labor Day; Speaker Ryan initially wanted to pass it by August — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2017 Congress works the next three weeks in June, and then takes a week off for the July Fourth break.
  • West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in our area. Tulsa Health Department says there are no confirmed cases in humans, but they did find mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile in our city. For reference, July-October are the highest-risk months for the virus.  Health department recommends you use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn.   Symptoms of West Nile include: Sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.
  • Tulsa to heat up this weekend
    Tulsa to heat up this weekend
    This weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans, but make sure to bring sun screen and drink plenty of water. National Weather Service says we're in for a beautiful day on Saturday. “Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s or around 90,” NWS said.  “It’s going to be a great Saturday.   The low Saturday night will be around 71 degrees. Expect more of the same on Sunday.  NWS reports sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees. Our next chance for rain in the Tulsa area may not come until Wednesday.  
  • ACLU releases strong statement regarding officer-involved shooting
    ACLU releases strong statement regarding officer-involved shooting
    The ACLU has issued a strongly-worded statement in response to Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Tulsa. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., at the Super Stop convenience store near 46th Street North and MLK Boulevard. Statement: “We have serious doubts about the capability of Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and Tulsa County Sheriff’s (TCSO) office to investigate this morning’s killing in an unbiased and honest manner. Even if one only considers the last last two years of disturbing conduct in both of these departments, it is absurd to ask the residents of Tulsa County to trust a system that has demonstrated a clear pattern of immoral and unethical behavior to investigate itself. That conclusion might be different if today’s killing were an isolated incident, but it is not. Indeed, both the TPD and TCSO have a track record of dehumanizing and killing people they are supposed to protect and serve. Equally distressing is the Tulsa Police Department’s recent history of giving its officers inappropriate and preferential treatment when investigating their use of deadly force. We call on TPD and TCSO to turn over the investigation to an independent investigative entity and to cooperate fully with that independent investigation. Failure to do so will continue to erode the already fragile trust that exists between Tulsa’s law enforcement and many of the communities they are sworn to serve.” Do you agree with the ACLU statement?
  • Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    An Indiana woman who was home alone with her four children Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old man who broke into their home, police said.  The Indianapolis woman told police that she heard the sound of someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WISH-TV. When she went to investigate the noise, she saw the intruder in the home. She fired at the man, killing him as he stood just inside the doorway of the apartment, police said.  The woman and the children, all of whom are under the age of 7, were not injured, the news station reported. >> Read more trending news Police identified the dead man as Michael Hawkins. A man at the scene who identified himself as Hawkins’ father told WISH-TV that his son went by the nickname Lucky. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that a neighbor said she heard the gunshots and saw a man running away from the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. A second person drove away, though police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.  Wednesday’s shooting was the second time in two days that an Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder. A man killed Derrick Johnson Jr., 18, early Tuesday morning after the teen broke into his home through a window, WXIN-TV reported.  The man’s wife and 3-year-old child were home with him at the time of the break-in.  It was not immediately clear if charges were being considered in either case. An Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesman said residents have a right to protect themselves in their homes. “It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer said. 
