Troopers rescue dog stuck in tree

A dachshund hunting for groundhogs ended up getting stuck in a tree.

Fortunately for Rocco and his owner, two Kentucky State Police troopers were nearby and came to his rescue. The incident was captured on the agency's Facebook page.

Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were off-duty, mowing a cemetery Thursday when they heard a dog barking. After searching for several minutes in a wooded area adjacent to the cemetery, they stumbled upon Rocco, whose head was poking out of the trunk of a tree.

Troopers said the dog followed a groundhog hole and ended up getting stuck in the tree. The Salem Fire Department was called to assist in the rescue, which required cutting a portion of the tree.

The troopers reunited Rocco with his owner.