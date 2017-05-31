Online predator mailed phone to teen girl, parents say

Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, are putting out a warning after they said a man try to lure a teen into a relationship in a chat room.

WSB-TV’s Mike Petchenik obtained a 911 call the girl’s father made to police last week.

“I have a daughter, 14 years old,” the man told police. “When I came home from work, I saw in my mailbox an iPhone shipped to her name.”

Police said the teen admitted she’d been chatting with a man on Google Hangouts.

“This guy is maybe 40 or 50 years old, I don’t know. Old guy,” the father said. “He’s talking with my daughter in a sexual way and all that stuff.”

Investigators told Petchenik they found explicit messages sent to the teen.

“She believed the male to be from Sweden, but it was actually mailed from Windy Hill (in Georgia)” said Alpharetta Department of Public Safety spokesman Jason Muenzer. “It appears there was some explicit, sexual language as well as possible images on the phone.”

Muenzer said detectives believe the man sent the phone to the teen so he could communicate with her unbeknownst to her parents.

“We do ask that parents monitor what their children are viewing online,” he said.

Muenzer said detectives are following leads where the phone came from and the identity of the man sending the messages.

“Adults are looking (for teens),” he said. “It’s sad, but there are adults looking.”