List ranks best, worst states for working mothers

If you’re a working mom in the Midwest, you may be in one of the best states to balance work and family life.

Credit score website Wallet Hub has released its list of the best and worst states for working mothers, according to a report from USA Today.

According to the site, Wallet Hub determined the ranking among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in three areas: child care in terms of day care quality, costs, pediatricians and school system quality; professional opportunities in terms of female unemployment rates, gender pay gap, median women’s salary and ratio of male to female execs; and work-life balance in terms of work week hours, parental leave policy, and commute time.

Vermont ranked No. 1 on Wallet Hub’s list, with Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut rounding out the top five.

At the bottom of the list is Alabama, followed by Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska.

Massachusetts came in at No. 6. New York is No. 9. In the middle of the list are California at No. 22, Florida at No. 24, North Carolina at No. 26, Washington state at No. 29, Tennessee at No. 31, Ohio at No. 32 and Texas at No. 33. Closer to the lower ranking are Oklahoma at No. 35, Georgia at No. 36, Pennsylvania at No. 40 and South Carolina at No. 41.

A map of the ranking, from Wallet Hub, can be seen below: