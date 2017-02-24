HGEO Insurance Information

All exhibitors must submit proof of a minimum of $1,000,000 general liability insurance and at least $500,000 Workers’ Compensation insurance (if applicable). Permission to participate in “The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma” as an exhibitor is given on the express understanding that Cox Radio, Inc. and Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, its employees, agents and volunteers do not accept responsibility for any damage, loss or theft to property that belongs to the exhibitor.

Prior to set-up, every exhibitor is required to submit proof of insurance. Insurance should be general liability insurance of a minimum of $1,000,000.00 and name:

* Cox Radio, Inc. (2526 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129) and

* Tulsa Public Facilities Authority (4145 E. 21st St., Tulsa, OK 74112) as additional insureds.

If this proof of insurance is not received, you will NOT be allowed in the building to set up your display. We must have both Cox Radio Inc and Tulsa Public Facilities Authority in our possession to fulfill requirement. If you do not have this coverage in place, Cox Radio, Inc. has made arrangements so that all of our exhibitors can instantly acquire this coverage at significant savings from Rainprotection Insurance. Your cost will be just $84 for the entire week of the show. Just CLICK HERE for details on securing this insurance.

While there is security onsite during the show from setup to tear-down, exhibitors are advised to make their own arrangements to insure and secure their property. Exhibitors are liable for any damage caused to paths, roads, plants, tents, and structures or to other exhibitors' property.

Your insurance certificate(s) may be:

1) Emailed to Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com,

2) Faxed to (918) 493-5357 or

3) Mailed (by 7/14/17) to:

Steve McDonald

c/o Cox Radio, Inc.

2625 S. Memorial Dr

Tulsa, OK 74129

If you have any questions, please contact Assistant Show Producer Lisa Burkman at (918) 523-2003 or by email at Lisa.Burkman@coxinc.com.