Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
61°
H 69°
L 49°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
61°
Few Clouds
H 69° L 49°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 69° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 69° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    50°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 73° L 48°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Holiday
5 things you didn't know about Groundhog Day
Close

5 things you didn't know about Groundhog Day

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Groundhogs

5 things you didn't know about Groundhog Day

By: Connie Post Dayton Daily News
Updated:

The desire to forecast the weather dates back thousands of years. Long before there were meteorologists with state-of-the-art technology for tracking atmospheric patterns, humans have relied on many things -- including furry little critters -- to help them determine changes in the weather and seasons.

>> Read more trending stories  

Thursday, Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day, and according to lore, the groundhog will emerge from his hole after a long winter’s nap. If it’s a sunny day, he’ll become frightened when he sees his shadow and skedaddle back into his burrow for six more weeks of winter. However, if it’s cloudy and he doesn’t see his shadow, it means spring is just around the corner.

Here are five things you may not know about Groundhog Day:

1. The holiday has its roots in the ancient Gaelic festival of Imbolc, held halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It was the day when a female weather deity called the Cailleach, which means hag, was close to running out of firewood. If she wanted a nice, long winter, she’d make it a bright, sunny day that was good for going outside and gathering lots of firewood. But if it were cloudy, it meant the Cailleach was snug in her bed and sleeping and didn’t need to gather any more firewood because spring was on its way. Over time, Imbolc became Christianized and became St. Brigid’s Day, which was followed by Candlemas on Feb. 2.

2. The first reference to Groundhog Day in America was in 1841 in a diary entry by James Morris, a storekeeper in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He quoted old poems -- from England, Scotland and Germany -- that equate a sunny Candlemas with a long winter.

3. The modern Groundhog Day tradition, however, really got started in 1887. Clymer H. Freas, a savvy businessman and the editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper in Pennsylvania, promoted the town’s very own groundhog as the official Groundhog Day meteorologist, thus turning Groundhog Day into a newsworthy event.

4. Groundhogs hibernate over the winter, and the males actually do come out of their burrows in February, interested in lining up future mating partners. They check out the burrows of the lady groundhogs, then go back into their burrows and hibernate until around early March, when it’s time to mate.

5. Groundhogs aren’t the only creatures thought to predict winter. Back in the late 1940s, Charles Howard Curran, an entomologist and the curator of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, began studying woolly bear caterpillars, which are tiger moth in its larvae stage, in early autumn. The woolly bear’s front and end are black, and the midsection is brown. Curran believed the wider the brown band, the milder the winter would be. Present-day entomologists say there’s no science to back up Curran’s claim.

Related

Groundhog Club handler Ron Ploucha, left, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 129th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Close

Punxsutawney Phil, Ron Ploucha

Photo Credit: Gene J. Puskar
Groundhog Club handler Ron Ploucha, left, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 129th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • 4 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE GOP’S PLAN TO REPEAL AND REPLACE OBAMACARE
    4 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE GOP’S PLAN TO REPEAL AND REPLACE OBAMACARE
    After months of infighting, House Republicans are rushing to vote today on their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.  >> Read more trending news House Speaker Paul Ryan suffered a crushing defeat in March when he failed to garner enough votes to pass the GOP’s health bill, called the American Health Care Act. But it looks like he may finally have the votes he needs — 216 — to pass it after moderate conservatives opposed to it faced increasing pressure from GOP leaders and the White House to uphold a core campaign promise to repeal Obamacare as quickly as possible. Here are five key things to know about today’s vote. What would the GOP bill do? The American Health Care Act does a number of things. It ends Obamacare’s mandate that most Americans buy health insurance or face a penalty. It would, however, allow insurers to charge people more if they have a gap in coverage. It would end new enrollment in Medicaid expansion on Dec. 31, 2019 for states that expanded the government health care program for the poor. Georgia is one of 19 states that chose not to expand. It would also fundamentally change how the federal government pays states for Medicaid. Instead of paying states a certain percentage of all of their Medicaid costs, it would allow states to opt for “block grants” that are lump sum payments and give them more flexibility in who the program would cover. Experts say such a move would almost certainly reduce enrollment and cut services. An amendment added to the bill after it failed to garner enough Republican support in March would allow states to opt out of two key Obamacare provisions. It would let insurers charge sicker people higher premiums. Right now, they can’t. It would also let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers cover certain “essential” health benefits, such as maternity care and mental health treatment. It would offer tax credits, like Obamacare does, but those credits would be based on people’s age rather than income. This would benefit younger, higher-income Americans and mean less financial help for poorer, older individuals. It would also offer tax credits to higher-income Americans who currently make too much to qualify for financial help under Obamacare. It would allow insurers to charge older Americans even higher premiums because of their age. Right now, they can charge older people up to three times more than younger consumers. The bill would let them charge up to five times more. It would continue the popular Obamacare rule that allows parents to keep kids on their insurance until age 26. It would provide states with a “Patient and State Stability Fund” they could use to help cover sicker, more expensive patients. Under this, states could set up high-risk pools to cover expensive patients but traditionally high-risk pools have been too expensive for states to operate. It would cut roughly $880 billion in taxes — mostly for wealthy Americans — instituted under Obamacare.  What would these changes mean? Under the original version of the bill, an estimated 24 million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage by 2026, according to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO, Congress’s scorekeeper, has not yet scored the bill in its latest form with the new amendments relating to pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits, and the House is expected to vote without one. The decision to let states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers can’t charge people more because of their health history would likely lead to more people losing insurance. An estimated nearly 1.8 million people in Georgia alone have pre-existing conditions. Most of them get coverage through an employer or another source. But those who buy their own coverage on the individual market would face higher costs. The bill also now has more funding to cover higher-risk people, which could reduce the number of uninsured. What’s happening today? The House is expected to vote on the American Health Care Act early this afternoon before adjourning for an 11-day recess. This comes after a failed attempt to pass the bill in March when both staunch and moderate conservatives opposed it for different reasons. The hard-line Freedom Caucus argued the bill didn’t go far enough in eliminating Obamacare, while moderates feared that too many Americans would lose their health insurance under the plan. However, it’s expected that House leaders now have the 216 yes votes they need to pass it after key changes were made. Democrats remain vehemently opposed to the bill, arguing it helps younger, wealthier Americans at the expense of poorer, more vulnerable people who will be hurt by it and that it will cause millions of Americans to lose their coverage. So what happens next? If the House does indeed pass the bill this afternoon, it heads to the Senate where it will face stiff opposition from not just Democrats but also moderate conservatives. Those Republicans have the same fears their counterparts in the House faced — worrying that the bill would strip tens of millions of Americans of their health coverage. Some Republican governors in states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, such as John Kasich in Ohio, have strongly and vocally opposed earlier versions of the bill. Because of strong opposition among conservatives in the Senate, they are expected to drastically rewrite the bill at minimum. If the bill is ultimately able to make it out of the Senate, the final product will almost surely look very little like the House’s version.
  • VIDEO: MARK HAMILL DRESSES UP AS DARTH VADER, PRANKS STAR WARS FANS
    VIDEO: MARK HAMILL DRESSES UP AS DARTH VADER, PRANKS STAR WARS FANS
    Nobody would doubt Mark Hamill does a really good Darth Vader, but now there is proof. The  Star Wars star surprised a few superfans who thought they were re-creating various scenes from the original trilogy that would be part of a video for the anniversary.  Obviously, all of the people were pleasantly surprised when Hamill reveals himself. By the way, the prank was done in the name of charity: an ongoing Omaze campaign in partnership with Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for change, celebrating the 40th anniversary of  A New Hope.
  • #MAYTHEFOURTHBEWITHYOU: 'STAR WARS' FANS CELEBRATE UNOFFICIAL HOLIDAY
    #MAYTHEFOURTHBEWITHYOU: 'STAR WARS' FANS CELEBRATE UNOFFICIAL HOLIDAY
    It's that time again. May 4 is unofficially known as 'Star Wars Day' in honor of the pun-tastic phrase, 'May the fourth be with you.' >> Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years Naturally, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the popular films, this year paying special attention to Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died last year.  >> Click here or scroll down to see what people were saying on social media    
  • Police: Woman uses vacuum as weapon in road rage fight
    Police: Woman uses vacuum as weapon in road rage fight
    A case of road rage in Georgia led to a woman beating a man with a vacuum in the middle of the street, authorities said. The incident April 20 in Chamblee, according to the police report. Police said the woman attacked the man after she said he tapped on her car window and yelled at her about her driving. He also tried to open her door.  She responded by grabbing a vacuum cleaner from her trunk and beating the man with it, and he fought back.  >> Read more trending news  'The young man got out of the car, was acting real belligerent, then she walked to the back of the car and got the vacuum cleaner out and started swinging,' Chamblee Public Works employee Mike Miller said. Miller and his partner, Kevin Tucker, were in their work truck when they came across the fight and jumped in to break it up.  'When he started putting his hands on her, my partner Kevin, he got out of the truck first. I was in the process of calling 911,' Miller said.  Tucker said he couldn't stand to see a fight while everyone else stood around and did nothing.  'Putting your hands on a lady is just not the best thing to do, and that's what I was thinking. I can't let this man put his hands on this young lady,' he said. The two city workers got control of the situation and waited for police to arrive.  'Not a hero, not trying to be one. Just doing what my mom taught me to do,' Tucker said. The woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery, and the man was cited for disorderly conduct. 
  • #MayTheFourthBeWithYou: 'Star Wars' fans celebrate unofficial holiday
    #MayTheFourthBeWithYou: 'Star Wars' fans celebrate unofficial holiday
    It's that time again. May 4 is unofficially known as 'Star Wars Day' in honor of the pun-tastic phrase, 'May the fourth be with you.' >> Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years Naturally, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the popular films, this year paying special attention to Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died last year.  >> Click here or scroll down to see what people were saying on social media
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.