Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby; see the photos

As Christine Corbitt quickly approached her due date, her stomach was undeniable.

“Towards the end of my pregnancy, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. She’s just so huge,'" Corbitt said.

Indeed, Carleigh Brooke Corbitt was huge. At 13 pounds, 5 ounces, she was the largest newborn Dr. Eric Edelenbos has ever delivered.

13 pounds, 5 ounces! I'll show you Carleigh's large entry into the world and the team effort behind her birth, @ 5:55 on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/ZtM9aUoDpG — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

2) We were there for Carleigh's 3-week checkup today. She's happy, alert and has gained 5 ounces. pic.twitter.com/CygehZAqnn — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

“When the baby was coming out, I was like, 'Is this baby ever going to end?' Everybody in the room kind of just stopped during the delivery and was like, 'Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,'” he said.

We were there as mom and baby went for their three-week checkup. Carleigh was decked out in pink and white and didn't fuss a bit. She’s clearly happy and healthy, but struggled with gestational diabetes early on.

“I’ve had nine and 10-pound babies and I figured maybe she'd be 10 pounds. I’d have another 10-pound baby, but she was a surprise,” Corbitt said.

3) Carleigh's mom is used to big babies (her first two were 9 and 10 pounds), but Carleigh was a surprise to say the least. pic.twitter.com/hQpq6ji7IJ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

4) Carleigh's newborn pictures are so cute! Her personality is already shining through. pic.twitter.com/PqkTTkLUfn — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

Carleigh had to stay in the NICU for a bit while her blood sugar levels were checked and she got the all-clear. The Corbitts say a number of media outlets have contacted them about Carleigh's large entry into the world, but ActionNewsJax officially gave her her TV debut.

As for Christine, she plans on taking some much-needed rest – for good this time.

“I’m done. I’m done. No more babies for me,” she said with a smile.

5) In case you're wondering, yes, Carleigh's mom had a c-section. — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

6) Carleigh's doctor says the past couple of years, babies have been having a higher birth weight, due to an increase in Diabetes. — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017