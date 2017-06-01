Listen Live
Environment
Must-see: 'Faceless fish' found for first time in more than a century
Must-see: 'Faceless fish' found for first time in more than a century

Must-see: 'Faceless fish' found for first time in more than a century
Photo Credit: Daniela Dirscherl/Getty Images/WaterFrame RM
Coral Reef, Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Must-see: 'Faceless fish' found for first time in more than a century

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Daniela Dirscherl/Getty Images/WaterFrame RM

SYDNEY -  The so-called “faceless fish” was last seen less than a decade after the end of the Civil War, in 1873. The animal was finally brought to the surface again earlier this month when an Australian research vessel discovered one lurking nearly three miles deep.

>> See the fish here

Dr. Tim O’Hara, the chief scientist on the Australian ship, told The Guardian on Wednesday that “the little fish looks amazing because the mouth is actually situated at the bottom of the animal so, when you look side-on, you can’t see any eyes, you can’t see any nose or gills or mouth. ... It looks like two rear-ends on a fish.”

>> Watch a video about the 'faceless fish'

>> Read more trending news

Their expedition has proven to break miles of scientific ground. The 27 scientists aboard estimate that “about a third” of the specimens that they bring aboard are “completely new to science.” But it wasn’t all good news, the crew claims that they’ve found “hundreds of years of debris” on the ocean floor, only months after a scientific voyage reported surprising levels of pollution in the Mariana Trench.

