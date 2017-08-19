Boys raise money to throw homeless pizza party

Two young brothers in Michigan spent their summer raising money to throw a party featuring their favorite food for people in need.

The Graves brothers, Caleb, 10, and Jacob, 7, raised over $1,500, which they gave to Degage Ministries, MLive.com reported. The organization serves two low-cost meals daily for the homeless and those in need.

The Graves brothers hosted a pizza party Friday at Degage, and invited the area's homeless community to attend. The 30 pizzas were donated by a local restaurant, so the money the brothers raised with help fund the ministry's community outreach programs.

About 100 people attended the pizza party, according to Degage.

