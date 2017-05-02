Six siblings living in foster care will be growing up together thanks to a family who adopted all of them.

The Sanders were previously a family of seven. Christina and Christopher Sanders of Forest Park, Ohio, had five children of their own. Their family nearly doubled in size last week with the adoption of six more children.

In 2014, the Sanders took the children in and have fostered them ever since.

“We just made the agreement — whoever we get, we will keep ’em,” Christina Sanders said, according to Cincinnati.com.

“It was rough, but we did it. And we are happy we did.”

The family made it official in the Hamilton County courthouse last week.

The Sanders family will get even bigger today, when judge approves adoption of 6 siblings. They'll have 11 kids pic.twitter.com/dI0GYyTzR1 — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) April 27, 2017

The six siblings, Coby, 16, Christan, 14, Caleb, 13, Cayley, 12, Carson, 10, and Chloe, 9, couldn’t be more grateful for their new parents and siblings.

“I would not know where I’d be right now if it wasn’t for the Sanders. We [were] having a rough life, before,” said Caleb.

Christina, 41, is a nurse and has wanted to take care of children since she was young.

The family said their mixed races don’t phase them.

“We’re all the same in God’s eyes, so the color of anyone’s skin has never had a bearing on any of this,” Christopher told WCPO-TV.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new van.

“Her heart is huge,” said Christopher Sanders about his wife.

“And it’s starting to rub off on me.”