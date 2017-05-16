MINNEAPOLIS - When a Minnesota bride’s wedding was called off at the last minute, she turned the event into something special for those who really needed it.
Jenna Yorkovich, 23, called off her wedding seven weeks ahead of the big day. By then, all of her payments for the venue and catering were nonrefundable.
Instead of taking it as a loss, she donated everything to the volunteers at Ronald McDonald House charities to thank them for their work, KARE reports.
Yorkovich works at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and sees the impact Ronald McDonald House Charities has on families every day.
“Seeing how Ronald McDonald influences people’s life, I thought it would be a great phone call to make. And a great phone call turned into a great event, so that helps,” Yorkovich said. “It took a lot of courage to do it, and I’m doing everything possible to make the best of the situation.”
More than 150 volunteers enjoyed the event and thanked Yorkovich for going above and beyond during the difficult time.
“I feel like I gained a whole other family with Ronald McDonald now,” Yorkovich said.
KARE reports that she is now making the most of what would have been her honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, choosing to take her mom with her instead.
