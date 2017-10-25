Police warn of 'HITMAN' text scam

A text message scam known as "HITMAN" has been affecting .

Whitehall police put out a warning after someone reported receiving a text message from an unknown sender claiming he was hired to kill her but wished to spare her life.

Replying to the text message will let scammers know they've reached a live person, according to police. They will then start sending the victim personal information, such as children's names or work addresses, in hopes of receiving money from them.

Police say that all of that information is easily accessed through the internet and does not add to the threat.

If you receive one of these text messages, police say the best thing to do is ignore it.

You can also file a complaint with FBI-Internet Crime Complaint Center.