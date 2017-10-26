Facebook Live video of driver with alcohol, gun leads to arrests

Two men are in an Ohio jail led officers to a vehicle with open bottles of alcohol and a loaded, loose gun, police said.

After 5 p.m. Tuesday, a detective with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alerted Dayton police to a Facebook Live broadcast of a vehicle driving erratically with the occupants drinking alcohol and firing a gun, according to the Dayton police report.

Dayton police quickly located the vehicle driving near Main Street and Interstate 75.

When the vehicle pulled into a day care center in the 2300 block of Catalpa Drive, police stopped the Ford Escape, the report said.

The driver, Terrell A. Shrivers, 29, was issued a couple citations for window tint violation and driving under suspension, police said. He was taken to jail and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The front passenger, Donald D. Byrd, 35, also was jailed and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police said they found an open bottle of liquor, open bottle of champagne and a loaded pistol inside the car.