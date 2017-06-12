Celebrate Independence Day by saving a life.

WHAT: Red, White and YOU Blood Drive - Join The American Red Cross, KRMG and Fox 23 and be an all-American hero and roll up your sleeve and give a little blood to help save a life.



Join The American Red Cross, KRMG and Fox 23 and be an all-American hero and roll up your sleeve and give a little blood to help save a life. WHEN: Thursday, June 29 - Friday, June 30



Thursday, June 29 - Friday, June 30 WHERE: Tulsa Blood Donation Center at 10151 E 11th Street: 7am to 7pm and at Woodland Hills Mall 7021 Memorial Dr. 11:30am to 5:30pm

Tulsa Blood Donation Center at 10151 E 11th Street: 7am to 7pm and at Woodland Hills Mall 7021 Memorial Dr. 11:30am to 5:30pm WHY: " While school is out and many go on vacation, local blood supplies can dwindle during the summer months, but the need for blood does not,” said Levi May, director of branding and programming, NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG. “This is why KRMG continues to help raise awareness of the need of blood, the need to give, and potentially save lives. This is why KRMG continues our commitment to the Red Cross and this summer’s Red White and You two-day blood drive.”



While school is out and many go on vacation, local blood supplies can dwindle during the summer months, but the need for blood does not,” said Levi May, director of branding and programming, NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG. “This is why KRMG continues to help raise awareness of the need of blood, the need to give, and potentially save lives. This is why KRMG continues our commitment to the Red Cross and this summer’s Red White and You two-day blood drive.” GIFTS: All those coming to donate at the Red, White and You blood drive will receive a Red Cross drawstring bag (while supplies last.)

The Red Cross offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.



Schedule – Use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment and use sponsor code. Prepare – Get a good night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink extra fluids. Give – The donation process start to finish takes about an hour. The actual donation only takes about 10 minutes.



Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient blood supply this summer. By setting aside about one hour of time in advance of the holiday weekend, donors can help make sure blood is available when needed.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.