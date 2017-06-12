Listen Live
Blood Drive
Red, White and You Blood Drive
Close

Red, White and You Blood Drive

Red, White and You Blood Drive

Red, White and You Blood Drive

By: Hicks Andy

Celebrate Independence Day by saving a life. 

  • WHAT: Red, White and YOU Blood DriveJoin The American Red Cross, KRMG and Fox 23 and be an all-American hero and roll up your sleeve and give a little blood to help save a life. 
  • WHEN: Thursday, June 29 - Friday, June 30
  • WHERE: Tulsa Blood Donation Center at 10151 E 11th Street: 7am to 7pm and at Woodland Hills Mall 7021 Memorial Dr. 11:30am to 5:30pm
  • WHY:  "While school is out and many go on vacation, local blood supplies can dwindle during the summer months, but the need for blood does not,” said Levi May, director of branding and programming, NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG. “This is why KRMG continues to help raise awareness of the need of blood, the need to give, and potentially save lives. This is why KRMG continues our commitment to the Red Cross and this summer’s Red White and You two-day blood drive.”
  • GIFTS:  All those coming to donate at the Red, White and You blood drive will receive a Red Cross drawstring bag (while supplies last.) 

The Red Cross offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.  

  1. Schedule – Use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment and use sponsor code.
  2. Prepare – Get a good night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink extra fluids.
  3. Give – The donation process start to finish takes about an hour. The actual donation only takes about 10 minutes.

Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient blood supply this summer. By setting aside about one hour of time in advance of the holiday weekend, donors can help make sure blood is available when needed. 

 How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

  • Change at the top at GE
    Change at the top at GE
    General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that. Immelt has been at the helm of the conglomerate for 16 years, overseeing a transformation that included selling many of the company's units. Over that time, General Electric sold its insurance, credit card, plastics and security divisions. It also invested more heavily in new technologies, including a recent $1.65 billion acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines. Flannery is a longtime General Electric executive, starting his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became president and CEO of the company's equity unit in 2002 and eventually joined the health care unit in 2014, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Another federal appeals court has delivered a legal defeat to the White House on President Trump’s revised travel and refugee order, as the Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to fully lift an injunction that has kept Mr. Trump’s plans on hold to bar the arrival of visitors and refugees from six majority-Muslim nations. The decision by a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit came as the U.S. Supreme Court was accepting legal briefs on a similar, but different case from the Fourth Circuit, where the Trump Administration had also lost in court on the revised travel and refugee plan. In this latest ruling, the Ninth Circuit said the President violated immigration law by not showing how the entry of people from Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would harm American interests. BREAKING: Another US appeals court upholds decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2017 “Immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion issued Monday morning Pacific time.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news ﻿Check back for updates on this developing story. 
  • Attorney General Sessions to testify in public session on Tuesday
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in a public, open session, where he is expected to be asked questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as about any contacts with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election campaign. “Public needs to know more about Sessions’ Russia contacts & his role in Comey’s firing,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). The Justice Department had indicated over the weekend that Sessions was ready to testify before the Intelligence Committee, as his previously scheduled appearance to talk about the 2018 budget was scrapped. What wasn’t clear as Monday began was whether Sessions would talk in public, or behind closed doors. Looking forward to having AG Jeff Sessions in an open hearing before Senate Intel tomorrow afternoon → https://t.co/1Jx9T3m3gV — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 12, 2017 Calls for public testimony by Sessions had increased after last week’s appearance before that same panel by Comey, who said that he had not told Sessions about some of the conversations with President Trump had made Comey uneasy about possible White House interference in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. It was not immediately clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday.
  • Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Community members gathered at Pulse nightclub early Monday to pay their respects to the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. – marking one year since the moment the attack began – as victims' names were read aloud. The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives. 'No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine,' Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony. Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday. >> Read more trending news 'It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love,' McDermott said. 'Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it.' People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday. Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting. >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead 'How can one man, one person kill so many people?' Cobbs said. Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday. 'The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other,' Viviana Torche said. 'Not just Orlando, but the entire world.
