Entertainment
Will Ferrell cracks jokes, serenades USC's graduating class
Will Ferrell cracks jokes, serenades USC's graduating class

Will Ferrell cracks jokes, serenades USC's graduating class
Photo Credit: Richard Vogel/AP
Actor Will Ferrell addresses the University of Southern California's Class of 2017 at USC's 134th commencement ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Will Ferrell cracks jokes, serenades USC's graduating class

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Richard Vogel/AP

LOS ANGELES -  Comedian Will Ferrell delivered big laughs and serenaded the graduating class at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony Friday.

Ferrell mainly kept the address lighthearted, according to The Associated Press, offering a look back on his career that began with him earning a degree in sports information journalism from USC in 1990. He carried out memorable classroom pranks during his time at USC, but said his rise to stardom wasn't quick or easy.

Ferrell urged students to not be afraid to pursue their dreams, then closed the commencement address by singing, "I Will Always Love You."

