There are very few people in this world who can sing a tune, stay on pitch and present a song with a worthy amount of emotion, but imagine doing all of that with your mouth closed.

>> Read more trending news

A 12-year-old singing sensation did just that during the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday.

Walking out with a puppet on her hand, Darci Lynne Farmer stepped onstage and admitted that she was a tad shy. And as she faced the “America’s Got Talent” judges, she did look a tad scared.

RELATED: Lauren Alaina’s little guests melted a ton of hearts at this sold-out show

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she told the judges. “Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better.”

RELATED: Only one country singer’s voice can make this fussy little baby stop crying instantly

And her voice -- or rather, her puppet’s, Petunia the rabbit -- was on full display as she sang the familiar lyrics of “Summertime,” made famous by Janis Joplin, shocking everyone in the theater and those who were watching at home. She impressed the judges so much that she ended up getting the golden buzzer, which sends her straight to the live shows.

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person,” judge Howie Mandel said as Darci erupted in tears. “I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady.”

“You make my hear melt,” judge Mel Bs said as she hit the golden buzzer, sending Darci into happy tears as her mother rushed out on stage to hug her.



“We had an act early on who were very good, but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour,” added fellow judge Simon Cowell. “I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it.”

Watch Petunia and Darci’s performance below: