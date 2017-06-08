Listen Live
Entertainment
WATCH: Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood deliver sultry version of 'The Fighter' at CMT Music Awards

Photo Credit: Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP
By: Tricia Despres, Rare.us
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -  Carrie Underwood has been working overtime lately, cheering on her hubby as the Nashville Predators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals. But on Wednesday, Underwood got back to what she does best – showing off her shining vocals at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Performing alongside duet partner and country superstar Keith Urban, the two delivered a cool new version of “The Fighter.” With the stage flooded in black with just two single spotlights illuminating the pair, the singers did a stripped-down version of the song, certainly upping the sexy quotient the slower they went. Yet by the end of the song, they had sped it up, much to the delight of Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman, who could be seen dancing in the audience.

It was a worthy performance for Underwood, who currently holds the record for the most wins in the show’s history. And if that wasn’t enough, she will join Brad Paisley at Fan Fair X at the CMA Music Festival to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards and their nine-year run as hosts.

