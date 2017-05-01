Watch: Canadian hockey fans sing US national anthem when mic fails  

Thousands of Canadian hockey fans joined in to help sing the American national anthem before a play-off game when the singer’s microphone failed in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday night.

Country music singer Brett Kissel was just about to start “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off Game 3 of the NHL play-offs between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers when his mic went out.

Kissel wasted no time in urging the crowd to help him out, and they did, belting out the American anthem like it was their own.

Fans also belted out the Canadian national anthem, too.

The Ducks owners issued a statement Monday on the unusual situation, calling it a “special moment,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“To hear the audience passionately sing both the Canadian and United States anthems was inspiring and powerful,” Susan and Henry Samueli said.

The Ducks beat the Oilers, 6-3, closing in on Edmonton’s 2-game lead in the best-of-seven series.

