Entertainment
Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in 'SNL' teaser
Close

Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Melissa McCarthy and Melissa Villaseñor pose for promos backstage on May 9, 2017. (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By: Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us
NEW YORK -  Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

In a teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“SNL” also created a highlight video to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments.

McCarthy hosts “SNL” on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.

  • Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    President Donald Trump followed through on a pledge to set up a federal panel to “promote fair and honest Federal elections,” as backers praised his efforts to rein in voter fraud, while Democratic Party critics said it was nothing more than an effort at voter suppression. Here’s what the plan would do: 1. Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. With Vice President Mike Pence in charge, the order by President Trump sets up a panel of no more than 16 people, to “study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections.” The executive order instructs the group to look at processes that enhance or undermine the confidence in American elections, and also look for any vulnerabilities that could lead to voter fraud. President Trump has been adamant that 3-5 million people voted illegally last November – but his supporters have offered up nothing near that level of fraud. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 2. Democrats blast voter fraud investigation. It didn’t take long for Democrats to blast the President’s decision to set up this election fraud review, as they charge Republicans are simply looking for ways to suppress the votes of their political opponents. “There is no evidence – zero – of widespread voter fraud,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL). “I am not certain what more the White House could do to signal its utter disregard for the democratic process in this country,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). President Trump’s new executive order calling for an investigation into voter fraud is his latest diversionary tactic. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) May 11, 2017 3. A familiar battle over whether there is voter fraud. With or without this federal panel, the issue of voter fraud is one that can showcase how two people may live in the United States of America, but they seem to inhabit completely different universes when it comes to evaluating the threat of voter fraud. The President has said several times that there were between 3-5 million illegal votes in 2016, but he has not offered up – the White House has not offered up – his backers haven’t offered up any evidence to support that claim. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 4. Pro tip: voter fraud sounds big at first. I have learned the hard way by covering elections that often there are claims that make it sound like we have finally stumbled on a giant voter fraud story, but then it doesn’t pan out that way. Detroit, Michigan in 2016 would be a perfect example, when hundreds of precincts couldn’t be fully recounted, because of polling irregularities. But after a review by state elections officials, there wasn’t much to see. “The total number of ballots in question in the remaining precincts was less than 600 out of 250,000 total cast citywide, and Elections staff was able to reduce that number to less than 200,” read the Michigan election review. Officials also found 31 people may have voted twice – out of over 4.5 million. That’s a fraud rate of 0.00000681318%. @TuckerCarlson #Tucker '31 Michigan residents voted twice, first with an absentee ballot and then in person.'https://t.co/tHa2P3f5om — chuckie chopper (@chuckie_chopper) February 10, 2017 5. In North Carolina it was 0.00010583333%. North Carolina’s audit of its 2016 election results found 508 illegal votes out of 4.8 million. While Michigan had 31 cases of double voting, North Carolina had 24. So, yes, there is evidence of voter fraud – but no, there is not evidence of 3-5 million illegal votes being cast in an election. A lot of 'improper voter registration' happens when people move. Prediction: lots found, Trump says he's vindicated https://t.co/coKzMMfEgN pic.twitter.com/2qNWH00J3D — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) May 11, 2017
  • Deadpool gets his own television show
    Deadpool gets his own television show
    The hit anti-hero movie “Deadpool” will now get the small-screen treatment. And kids, the show, like the movie, is only for grownups. FXX has ordered a season of an animated, adult action-comedy to hit the channel in 2018, Marvel announced. It was announced Wednesday. >> Read more trending news  The show, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX. Donald Glover and Stephen Glover have been tapped as showrunners. “Deadpool” made his debut in 1991 and has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. The 2016 feature film grossed more than $363,000,000. “Deadpool 2” is set to be released next year. There’s no word on who will give voice to “the merc with the mouth” for the television show. Ryan Reynolds donned the red and black suit for the feature films.
  • Waitress accused of pulling knife on diners after complaint about service
    Waitress accused of pulling knife on diners after complaint about service
    Police arrested an IHOP server Friday after a family claimed that she brandished a steak knife at them after they complained about service at the restaurant. >> Read more trending news The waitress was charged with menacing, WNBC reported. A woman told the news station that she visited the IHOP in Massapequa Park, New York, last week with her husband and their two young children, who both have special needs. The woman, who was not identified, said the family got poor service and asked to speak with a manager. The manager asked the family to leave, WNBC reported, but before they did, they overheard a comment from a waitress about the children’s disabilities. “All the wait staff engulfed us,” the unidentified woman told WNBC. She said the family got into an argument with the employees, and their waitress pulled out a steak knife. In a social media post obtained by News 12 Long Island, the woman claimed that the family’s waitress held a knife “in an attack matter” and “came at my two small children, my husband and myself.” Another employee took the knife from the waitress, the woman said. She added that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. At least one witness questioned the family’s story. Customer Ashley Gregory said the family was at fault and not their waitress. “She did not come at (the alleged victim) with a knife,” Gregory told News 12 Long Island. “When they walked in, they were complaining about prices … I’ve been a waitress for many years, and it was sad the way they were treating that waitress.” In a statement released to WNBC, IHOP franchise owner Camile Gnolfo said the restaurant is cooperating with authorities. “Multiple employees reacted to what they viewed as an immediate threat to their personal safety,” Gnolfo said. “This was a situation that would be difficult for anyone to imagine, and we wish the outcome had been different.”
  • Storm damages Green Country
    Storm damages Green Country
    The National Weather Service office in Tulsa issued a Tornado Warning for Rogers County Thursday afternoon. Residents near Owasso near 106th St. N. and 177th E. Ave. reported downed trees and damaged roofs. No injuries or mayor damage has been reported. Meteorologist with the National Weather Service will be in the area to determine if the damage was caused by high winds or a possible tornado. Close to 9,000 PSO customer lost power. Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for updates on the severe weather threat.
  • Teen’s plea for free chicken nuggets sets Twitter re-tweet record
    A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time. Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, '18 million.' Wilkerson's screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark. Wilkerson appeared on DeGeneres' show last month. She gave him a year's worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.
