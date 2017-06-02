Tom Cruise reveals title of ‘Top Gun’ sequel

While making rounds to promote his new movie “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise is sharing more details about the sequel to “Top Gun.”

The actor confirmed the follow up to the film while in Sydney on May 23.

“It's true, yeah it's true,” he said. “You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know. It's happening. It is definitely happening.”

Cruise spoke with Access Hollywood in London while promoting “The Mummy” and said that the tone of the sequel will match the 1986 original, but the title won’t have a number in it.

“It’s gonna be a competition film like the first one. It’s going to be in the same vein ... the same tone as the first one, but a profession for Maverick.”

Cruise then shared that the title won’t be “Top Gun 2,” as some outlets referred to the film.

“It’s called ‘Top Gun Maverick,’ he said. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

Close Tom Cruise attends 'The Mummy - La Momie' Paris Premiere Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Tom Cruise attends "The Mummy - La Momie" Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on May 30, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The action star was coy when asked if characters from the original would return.

“You just gotta see it. Can’t talk about it,” Cruise said. “There’s going to be aircraft carriers, there’s gonna be jets.”

Val Kilmer, who played rival to Cruise’s Maverick as Ice Man said that he was ready to join the sequel in an Instagram post May 24.

“I’m ready Tom -- still got my ‘Top Gun’ plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!

“I’m very excited. I’m really excited. It’s a great challenge.”

