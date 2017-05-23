Tom Cruise confirms ‘Top Gun’ sequel is in the works

SYDNEY - It’s official and straight from Maverick’s mouth.
Despite reports about a sequel to the 1986 Naval airplane action/drama film circling for years, Tom Cruise has not confirmed it’s happening until he was asked about it on “Sunrise,” Australia's morning talk show Wednesday local time.
“It's true, yeah it's true,” Cruise said. “You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know. It's happening. It is definitely happening.”
Cruise is in Sydney promoting is upcoming movie, “The Mummy.”
“You're the first people that I've really said it (to), he said. “This is going to happen.”
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017
In 2016, Cruise addressed rumors about a sequel on the U.K.’s “The Graham Norton Show.” At the time, when host Norton asked, Cruise said “no.” When pressed further and asked about a tweet teasing “Top Gun 2” from “Top Gun” producer Jerry Bruckheimer, he said, “Yes, we’re discussing it.”
It looks like the discussions went well.
“Top Gun” celebrated its 31st anniversary in the U.S. May 16.
