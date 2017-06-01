Listen Live
Entertainment
The Eagles to tour despite Glenn Frey’s death
Close

The Eagles to tour despite Glenn Frey's death

The Eagles to tour despite Glenn Frey’s death
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Musician Don Henley (3rd from R) of the Eagles accepts the band's 1977 Record of the Year award for "Hotel California" onstage from National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences President Neil Portnow (2nd from R) and broadcast producer Ken Ehrlich (R) during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Eagles to tour despite Glenn Frey’s death

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS

The Eagles are going to hit the stage despite the death of their lead singer and co-founder, Glenn Frey.

It was already announced that Deacon Frey, 24, who is Frey’s son, will take his father’s place. And so will country music star Vince Gill, The Los Angeles Times reported.

They will share vocal duties on the songs Glenn Frey fronted.

They were perform in a bi coastal festival: Classic West and Classic East. Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, the Doobie Brothers and Journey are also on the bill.

>>Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, to perform with the Eagles

Glenn Frey died Jan. 18, 2016 at the age of 67. His cause of death was listed as a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, The LA Times reported.

Last November, Don Henley said that the band ended with Frey’s death, The Washington Post reported. But the idea of having Frey’s son and Gill fill the void for the festival came about when the surviving members of the band were presented with Kennedy Center Honors in December, The LA Times reported.

Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, to perform with the Eagles

Obama honors artistic achievements at Kennedy Center Honors gala
