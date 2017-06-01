Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
H 87
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
Overcast
H 87° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' turns 50
Close

The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' turns 50

The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' turns 50
Photo Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of The Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. Half a century after the Beatlesâ psychedelic landmark, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, it stands as just one of many musical astonishments of 1967 that shaped what we listen to now. (AP Photo, File)

The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' turns 50

By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: AP

As much as we’d love to say “it was 50 years ago today” that Sgt. Pepper caused a musical revolution, the half-century anniversary of the Beatles’ beloved, revered and eternally-played “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album is technically June 2, a week after its rush-release in the band’s native U.K.

But commemorating what is often considered the quartet’s most musically radical and compelling release, the definitive work that signaled newfound maturity hinted at a year earlier on “Revolver,” is a multi-day staging. And so the celebration begins.

>> PHOTOS: The Beatles' 1964 debut on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Here are a few tidbits that casual fans might not know about the 13-song album:

  • In 1968, it became the first rock album to win the album of the year Grammy, one of four the Beatles earned that year.
  • Although “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” were two of the first songs the band recorded for the “Sgt. Pepper” sessions, they did not make the final album cut and were instead released as a double A-side single.
  • According to the Recording Industry Association of America, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has sold more than 11 million copies.
  • The famous final chord on “A Day in the Life” is an E major. David Crosby happened to be at Abbey Road studios during the recording of the song and told Filter magazine, “I was high as a kite…by the time it got to the end of that piano chord, man, my brains were on the floor.”

On May 26, a reissue of “Sgt. Pepper” arrived in four configurations: a six-disc “super deluxe” edition; a two-CD set; a two-LP set; and a single disc.

>> Beatles’ rare outtake from ‘Sgt. Pepper’ sessions released

The “super deluxe” version retails for $149.98 and contains 100 minutes of outtakes, many previously unheard or unreleased, as well as a special mono mix with extra tracks. A DVD of a “Sgt. Pepper” documentary is also included, along with a 114-page booklet, posters and a replica insert from the original album release.

>> Read more trending news

The project was overseen by Giles Martin, son of famed Beatles sound maestro George Martin. Giles has plenty of Beatles cred, as he was heavily involved in the band’s Cirque du Soleil masterpiece, “Love”; remastered the 2016 “Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” which was tied to Ron Howard’s documentary, “Eight Days a Week”; and worked on Paul McCartney’s 2013 album, “New.”

Related

Photos: The Beatles' 1964 debut on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Beatles’ rare outtake from ‘Sgt. Pepper’ sessions released

Paul McCartney becomes pirate for newest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Turnpike Authority offers $5 million to Oklahoma Highway Patrol
    Turnpike Authority offers $5 million to Oklahoma Highway Patrol
    The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has given the Oklahoma Highway Patrol five million dollars, a move their spokesman calls an investment, rather than a gift. OHP is badly undermanned, with fewer than 800 troopers responsible for some 112,000 miles of roads. The Department of Public Safety, which oversees OHP, says the minimum staffing level should be at 950, and optimally they’d have about 1,100 troopers. With the state’s ongoing budget problems, there was no money to pay for an academy this year - meaning no new troopers to replace those who retire or leave for other reasons. OTA spokesman Jack Damrill tells KRMG his agency decided to pay for an academy. “We really felt it a necessary investment to step up and help them out, have the academy, and that way it helps us keep the numbers at least at the current rate,” Damrill said. It’s a safety concern for the turnpike authority’s customers not to have enough troopers on the road, he pointed out, and one of the first areas where patrols could potentially be cut would be on the turnpikes. Because OTA is not a state agency, and receives no funding from legislative appropriations - all their funding comes from tolls. That allows them to move money around more easily, and Damrill said they took the money for the donation from their capital plan. “We don’t look at it as a gift, we look as it as an investment for OTA, because again the dominoes would fall and it would affect our staffing on the turnpike system and really create a safety hazard for our motorists.”
  • Woman reportedly stabs man in self-defense
    Woman reportedly stabs man in self-defense
    A man is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital, following a stabbing overnight.  KRMG's told the stabbing happened around 2 a.m., near 61st and Union.  Police report the woman was held down and assaulted.  During this time, she reportedly stabbed the man in the stomach.  He's said to be in critical condition.  So far, no names have been reported.  We do know two children were inside the home at the time of the incident. The woman was taken downtown for questioning.
  • New charges filed in teen’s death 
    New charges filed in teen’s death 
    More charges are filed in the death of a 16-year-old girl who weighed only 56 pounds at her death.   Sabrina Ray's body was found May 12 in the Perry home she shared with her adoptive parents, who were charged May 17.   Police said Wednesday that the girl was unable to walk, talk or eat after being 'drop-kicked' by her 21-year-old adoptive brother down basement stairs weeks before her death. The brother, Justin Dale Ray, is charged with two counts of willful injury and two counts of child endangerment.   A cousin, 20-year-old Josie Raye Bousman, is charged with abetting the abuse.   The teen's grandmother, 62-year-old Carla Bousman, faces several charges, including aiding and abetting kidnapping, child abuse resulting in death and obstruction.   No attorney is listed for the three in online court records.
  • Millennials would take a pay cut for certain things
    Millennials would take a pay cut for certain things
    Salary and benefits are important, but people in the nation's largest workforce say they might take a pay cut for certain things. The workforce is Millennials, and CNBC reports a lot of them, around 38-percent, would be willing to a 6 to 12-percent pay cut for long-term job security and/or flexible hours. Also high on the list are mentorship opportunities, a rapidly-growing company, and a company that employs only extremely talented and smart people. And don't believe the ping-pong table in the breakroom cliche; games and sports at work were last on the list. You can find more about the survey here at CNBC.
  • Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Nance dead at 31
    Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Nance dead at 31
    Michael Nance, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” reportedly was found dead in South Austin, Texas, early Tuesday. >> Watch the news report here According to TMZ and other outlets, including The Associated Press and E! News, Austin police responded at 2:10 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive man, later identified as 31-year-old Nance, at the 300 block of West Mary Street, police said Tuesday. Nance was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 Nance’s girlfriend, Aseel Danan, confirmed on Instagram that Nance had died. Officials said the death is not considered suspicious, though it’s still under investigation. The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.  Nance was a contestant in Season 8 of the popular reality show, TMZ reported. >> Read more trending news Nance was one of several men who tried to win the affection of then-'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard. He was sent home midseason.  Maynard wrote on Twitter that she woke up to the news of his death Tuesday morning.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.