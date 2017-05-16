'Roseanne' show revival coming to television

“Roseanne” is making a comeback.

According to E! News, ABC has officially announced that the series was just given orders for a revival.

“We’re rebooting ‘Roseanne,’” ABC network president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday. “It is planned for the mid-season. We’re still at the early stages.” Per the network’s press release, the eight-episode revival will find the Connors continuing to deal with “the economic challenges of living paycheck to paycheck in 2018.”

Rumors of a revival were reported weeks ago and reportedly sparked the interest of several networks and Netflix, but the Conners’ home network ended up with the rights.

George Rose/Getty Images BEVERLY HILLS, CA - 1989: The cast of Roseanne, (l-r) Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson, pose backstage after winning the 1989 People's Choice Award for best TV Comedy in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are all reportedly signed on to return. Goodman’s character, Dan, died, so it’s unclear how he will proceed with the show. Barr and Gilbert will be serving as executive producers on the series alongside producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as comedian Whitney Cummings.

The original series aired from 1988 to 1997 for nine seasons. It is described as one of the most realistic portrayals of a blue collar family in America.

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant -- and hilarious -- today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” Dungey said in a statement.

