Jimmy Kimmel responds to critics of his health care plea

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a tearful opening monologue last week on his late-night show about his son, who was born with a heart condition, and the state of health care in America. That monologue spurred an outpouring of support for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, but not everyone found him convincing.

>> Read more trending news

Kimmel spoke last week in support of the Affordable Care Act ahead of a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to repeal the bill and replace it with the GOP-backed American Health Care Act. The Republican bill passed the House last week by a slim margin.

"I made an emotional speech that was seen by millions, and as a result of my powerful words on that night, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace. They realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America," Kimmel said Monday. "I didn't save it? They voted against it anyway?"

He dismissed critics who labeled him an elitist, responding to a story published by The Washington Times headlined, “Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep.”

“I cannot count the number of times that I’ve been called a Hollywood elitist, which I’ve got to say, I kind of appreciate,” Kimmel joked. “When I was a kid, we had to drink the powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid, our orange juice came out of a can … my dream was to become a Hollywood elitist.”

Kimmel blasted the Republican health care bill and sarcastically apologized for speaking out.

"I'd like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care,” Kimmel said. “It was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

He played a clip from a town hall held by Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, in which the congressman said “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

Kimmel also brought on Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, to talk about the new health care bill that has moved into the Senate. Cassidy recently said during an interview with CNN that he’s looking for a health care bill from the Senate that will “pass the Jimmy Kimmel test.”

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

