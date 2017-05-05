Colbert rips GOP House members for passage of American Health Care Act

Talk show host Stephen Colbert took Republicans in the House of Representatives to task on “The Late Show” for passing the American Health Care Act on Thursday, CNN reported.

“So they did it!” Colbert said. “‘Obamacare is finally officially dead,’ is something they can say once the bill goes to the Senate, then gets out of committee, is debated on the floor, where amendments can be added, then the Senate votes on their bill, which is sent to conference committee, where the difference between the two bills are ironed out, then voted on in the House and Senate again, then sent to the White House for the president to sign. Which is why Republicans were chanting, ‘We're number one ... third of the way through a very complex process.’”

The American Health Care Act calls for providing refundable tax credits based on a person's age and income, CNN reported. It allows states to waive some protections for those with pre-existing conditions, while letting insurers charge higher rates to older consumers and levy a 30 percent surcharge on the premiums of those who let their coverage lapse.

Colbert said that the bill, which now heads to the Senate, would repeal Obamacare tax hikes intended to help fund insurance subsidies and provide large tax breaks for the wealthy.

“If hearing that raises your blood pressure, calm down, you can't afford the medication anymore,” Colbert said during his show.

