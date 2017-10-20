Taylor Swift is ‘Gorgeous’ as new song is released online

Taylor Swift is lighting up the web again with the third song from her upcoming “Reputation” album.
Swift dropped the song “Gorgeous” Friday morning, Billboard reported.
She teased the release Thursday on Instagram.
A lyric video was released at midnight on YouTube of “Gorgeous” and it quickly shot up to number one on iTunes.
Fans took to social media shortly after the song’s release.
iTunes US 🇺🇸:— Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) October 20, 2017
1. #Gorgeous (+5)
*1st #1 on iTunes* pic.twitter.com/KWMXKVe2hr
Tbh wasn’t emotionally prepared for #Gorgeous and now I’m here, past my bedtime, reading the reactions because I’m too hype for the album.— Molly Salisbury (@mollysalisbury) October 20, 2017
THE BACKING VOCALS OF THE CHORUS MAKE ME WANNA THROW MY ARMS IN AIR AND SING EVERY WORD WITH TAYLOR IN AN ARENA OF 20,000 PEOPLE #Gorgeous— 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) October 20, 2017
People: "I don't like the new Taylor Swift and her new music" #Gorgeous— Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) October 20, 2017
Taylor: pic.twitter.com/Z7mVlxQB33
IT’S ON REPEAT FOREVER #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/k52DPB5cQG— 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) October 20, 2017
“Gorgeous” comes after “...Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”
Her album, “Reputation” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 10.
