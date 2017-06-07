Listen Live
Ex-FBI Director James Comey's written testimony

Entertainment
Singer who lost hearing stuns 'America's Got Talent' judges
Close

Singer who lost hearing stuns 'America's Got Talent' judges

Singer who lost hearing stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges
Photo Credit: Trae Patton/AP
In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of âAmericaâs Got Talentâ after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls âone of the most amazing thingsâ heâs ever seen or heard. Mandy Harvey told the judges on the NBC reality competition that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and she lost her hearing when she was 18. Now 29, Harvey said she taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners. (Trae Patton/NBC via AP)

Singer who lost hearing stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Trae Patton/AP

LOS ANGELES -  One contestant on “America’s Got Talent” stunned judges not just with her singing voice, but what it took for her to keep it.

WCMH reported that Mandy Harvey auditioned for the NBC reality competition talent show after she lost her hearing at 18 because of a connective tissue disorder.

“I lost all my hearing when I was 18 years old,” Harvey, who is now 29, told judge Simon Cowell. “Basically, I got sick and my nerves deteriorated. I left music after I lost my hearing and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch.”

The St. Cloud, Florida, singer told judges Mel B., Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Cowell that she uses the vibrations on the floor and her bare feet to feel the beat of the music she performs.

“After I lost my hearing, I gave up, but I want to do more with my life than just give up.” Harvey said before performing an original song about her experience called “Try.”

“I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” Cowell said as he hit the golden buzzer that takes contestants straight to the live shows.

Last week, Mel B. pushed the golden buzzer to send 12-year-old ventriloquist singer Darci Lynne Farmer through to the live shows.

AGT host Tyra Banks posted a clip of Harvey’s performance on Facebook, thanking her for being on the show.

“You are an inspiration to so many,” Banks wrote.

Harvey was thankful for the support after her audition aired Tuesday.

“I don't even know how to say Thank you to everyone for all of the love/support! Hug someone near you...that hug will be from me,” she wrote on Twitter.

Watch Harvey’s standing ovation-worthy performance below.

