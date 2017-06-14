Listen Live
Entertainment
NeNe Leakes confirms return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
NeNe Leakes confirms return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes confirms return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET
NeNe Leaks attends BET's Pre-Grammy Brunch at The Four Seasons Hotel on February 12, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

NeNe Leakes confirms return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

NeNe Leakes is returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The reality TV personality confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

"It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10," she wrote, along with a photo of herself posting with a champagne glass topped with a peach.

TMZ reported that  Leakes' deal only includes her being a part-time cast member and that she has not started shooting scenes for the next season. The reason for her not joining full-time is being attributed to her other business ventures, including a clothing line.

The finalized cast for the Bravo TV show's 10th season has not been confirmed. It is being speculated that Phaedra Parks, who reportedly made claims that fellow housewife Kandi Burruss and Buruss' husband, Todd Tucker, attempted to drug and sexually assault castmate Porsha Williams, has been fired from the show. She reportedly repeated the rumor after hearing it from one of the show's producers, Carlos King, who has reportedly been let go from the show.

Shooting for season 10 of "RHOA" began this month.

  Business booms after vandalism at A New Leaf
    Business booms after vandalism at A New Leaf
    Close to two weeks after vandals nearly destroyed the Broken Arrow plant nursery, the CEO of A New Leaf says they've made $95,000 in sales and donations. The non-profit employs adults with disabilities.  The damage was estimated at $25,000 with a loss of about $45,000 in revenue. Now, they've more than doubled that with help from the community. The CEO calls the response overwhelming. The nursery also suffered a setback during severe storms last year.
  Mall apologizes after kicking college student out for wearing tank top and shorts
    Mall apologizes after kicking college student out for wearing tank top and shorts
    A Kentwood, Michigan, mall is apologizing after a woman said she was kicked out for wearing a tank top and jean shorts -- in 90-degree weather. Hannah Pewee, 20, said in a Saturday Facebook post that a person anonymously reported her to mall security because her outfit was inappropriate. "I've never had anyone complain about the way I dress or say that it was wrong somehow, so I didn't really know what to do. I was just shocked, really," the Grand Valley State University student told WOOD on Monday. Pewee said she and her sister visited Woodland Mall on Saturday dressed for the weather. She said a mall security guard approached her when she and her sister were waiting for their drink order at Starbucks. "We ordered our drinks and we were just standing in that area where you wait for them to be delivered and one of the security guards came up to me and said, 'Miss, can we talk to you for a second?'" she told WOOD. "I was like, 'OK.' I had no idea what was going on." Pewee's Facebook post after the incident was flooded with hundreds of comments. Many of them were supportive. It has been shared more than 7,000 times. "The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer," Pewee wrote on Facebook. "It's my body, and it's hot outside! I'm not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don't like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I'm out on the street." The attention Pewee got from her post has led her to take a self-imposed break from Facebook as of Tuesday, but she thanked people for their support in a post Saturday night. "I don't want to attack the mall, but I definitely think that they need to clean up their act," Pewee said. "Their clothing policy on their website doesn't say anything about clothing lengths. If there is such a strict policy, that needs to be public information." On Sunday, Pewee said in a Facebook post that the mall had apologized. "I talked on the phone with someone on the management team at Woodland and they apologized for what happened yesterday," the post said. "Apparently they're going to revise their clothing policy on their website so it is clearer what is and isn't acceptable. In addition, security will be discussing how to properly handle situations like this." MLive reported that the mall's website did not have specific information on the length and types of shirts worn, except to say "appropriate attire, including shirts and shoes, is required. Clothing with inappropriate words, phrases or graphics is not permitted and is subject to mall management approval." Woodland Mall issued the following statement to MLive about the incident. "We apologized to the shopper and the public for the way that this was handled. We've already spoken to her and are working to make things right. We work to create a fun and safe shopping and dining destination but failed to deliver on that message for this shopper. We're working internally to make sure we fully deliver on excellent experiences at our Mall immediately."
  Running for their lives – from ground balls to gun shots
    Running for their lives – from ground balls to gun shots
    Republicans in Congress told harrowing stories of a brush with death on Wednesday, as they struggled to make sense of a morning gun attack on a group of GOP lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. The suspected gunman was killed as Capitol Police officers returned fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. "I was next up at bat, so I had a batting helmet on," said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he clearly recognized the sound of a gun shot. "So, we all started running out to the first base side," as Loudermilk said it was obvious what the gunman was after. "I'm running, and I mean, dirt is flying up from the bullets hitting the ground," he added. "He was targeting us," Loudermilk told reporters. "There was a big oak tree behind me, there's bark flying off the oak tree." Because of the presence of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the Republican Whip, two Capitol Police officers were on site, sitting in a black SUV over by the first base dugout. As soon as the shooting started, they fired back. "Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Hill police," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was at the scene, but not injured. "If he had wanted to, my back was to him, I could have been his first victim," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), one of almost two dozen Republicans who were getting ready for Wednesday's Congressional baseball game. "I went down on the ground," Fleischmann told reporters, as he recounted hearing gun shots from behind. "And then I realized it wasn't stopping, and so I ran and jumped in the dugout," he added, still wearing his baseball uniform almost six hours after the incident. Two Republicans evidently ran into the gunman as they left the practice early. "I was playing third base, and Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and I decided to try to get on the road a little early to beat the traffic," said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). "That was probably five, ten minutes before the shots were fired." "I've had a couple of my colleagues say you're lucky you left when you did, because you would have been the first in the line of fire," DeSantis said. The Florida Republican confirmed that a man had walked up to Duncan and DeSantis, asking if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats. "Jeff and I believe that the individual who committed the attack was the same individual who approached us," DeSantis said. "I don't know why I decided to try to get on the road by ten after seven, instead of seven thirty," he added. "But I'm obviously fortunate that I did."
  • Running for their lives – GOP lawmakers go from ground balls to gun shots
    Running for their lives – GOP lawmakers go from ground balls to gun shots
    Republicans in Congress told harrowing stories of a brush with death on Wednesday, as they struggled to make sense of a morning gun attack on a group of GOP lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. The suspected gunman was killed as Capitol Police officers returned fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. “I was next up at bat, so I had a batting helmet on,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he clearly recognized the sound of a gun shot. “So, we all started running out to the first base side,” as Loudermilk said it was obvious what the gunman was after. “I’m running, and I mean, dirt is flying up from the bullets hitting the ground,” he added. I was on the field, but I’m okay. This was a senseless act of evil. @thehillbaseball — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2017 https://cmgwsbradiojamiedupree.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/loudermilk-8-minutes.mp3 “He was targeting us,” Loudermilk told reporters. “There was a big oak tree behind me, there’s bark flying off the oak tree.” Because of the presence of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the Republican Whip, two Capitol Police officers were on site, sitting in a black SUV over by the first base dugout. As soon as the shooting started, they fired back. “Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Hill police,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was at the scene, but not injured. “Our prayers right now are for Steve Scalise and his family,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the GOP team. “The heroes are the police officers,” Barton added, fighting back tears, as he described watching the officers defend those under fire. “If he had wanted to, my back was to him, I could have been his first victim,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), one of almost two dozen Republicans who were getting ready for Wednesday’s Congressional baseball game. Chilling recount from @RepChuck racing from field to the dugout: 'All I could think as I was running was, this guy was going to shoot me.' — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) June 14, 2017 “I went down on the ground,” Fleischmann told reporters, as he recounted hearing gun shots from behind. https://cmgwsbradiojamiedupree.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/fleischmann-shooting.mp3 “And then I realized it wasn’t stopping, and so I ran and jumped in the dugout,” he added, still wearing his baseball uniform almost six hours after the incident. Two Republicans evidently ran into the gunman as they left the practice early. “I was playing third base, and Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and I decided to try to get on the road a little early to beat the traffic,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “That was probably five, ten minutes before the shots were fired.” “I’ve had a couple of my colleagues say you’re lucky you left when you did, because you would have been the first in the line of fire,” DeSantis said. The Florida Republican confirmed that a man had walked up to Duncan and DeSantis, asking if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats. “Jeff and I believe that the individual who committed the attack was the same individual who approached us,” DeSantis said. “I don’t know why I decided to try to get on the road by ten after seven, instead of seven thirty,” he added. “But I’m obviously fortunate that I did.” The two police officers were wounded, but their injuries were not described as life threatening. Two staffers were also shot, one seriously in the chest. Zachary Barth, a staffer for GOP Rep. Roger Williams of TX, posted on FB that he was shot but is 'okay.' Gave permission to post thru friend pic.twitter.com/ruUuNrtqn6 — Jon Ward (@jonward11) June 14, 2017
  Retail sales post biggest drop in 16 months
    Retail sales post biggest drop in 16 months
    Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy. The Commerce Department says retail sales dropped 0.3 percent last month, the first decline since February and the sharpest since a 1 percent decrease in January 2016. Economists had expected sales to increase slightly last month after rising 0.4 percent in April. Sales sank 2.8 percent at electronics stores, 2.4 percent at gasoline stations and 1 percent at department stores, which have struggled with competition from online retailers. Economists have said they think consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, will pick up in the spring and summer after a slow start to 2017.
