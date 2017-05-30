Nas and Lauryn Hill announce joint North American tour

Hip-hop icons Nas and Lauyn Hill are teaming up for a 17-date tour across North America this fall.
Live Nation said that the two announced the Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas tour on Tuesday.
CNN reported that reggae artist Chronixx and comedian Hannibal Buress will be opening acts for select dates.
Nas, whose full name is Nasir Jones, posted a happy birthday message to Hill Thursday on Instagram. The two previously collaborated on his 1996 hit “If I Ruled the World.”
Whether Nas or Hill will perform first is not clear, but Hill is notorious for showing up late to shows, at times not going on until hours after the listed start time.
In 2016, the two performed at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.
Tickets for the tour go on sale June 2.
The tour dates, according to Live Nation, are below:
Sept 7 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept 8 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept 12 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sept 14 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept 15 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept 22 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sept 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept 27 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
Sept 30 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Oct 3 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Oct 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
