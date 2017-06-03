Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert: where you can watch it

Fans in the U.S. hoping to glimpse all or some of the three-hour “One Love Manchester” concert with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Usher, Coldplay and other music luminaries have a few options.

>> Read more trending news

The show will stream live Sunday from the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, at 2 p.m. EST on Grande’s official YouTube channel.

Those who wish to watch on an actual TV can view the full concert on the Freeform channel (formerly ABC Family) also beginning at 2 p.m., or catch a one-hour highlight package following the NBA Finals on ABC.

TV coverage is being produced by host broadcaster BBC, which previously announced TV and radio coverage in the U.K.

Recent additions to the lineup include The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Little Mix. Still no official word if Manchester natives Oasis will reunite for the event, which will raise funds for the victims and families impacted by the terrorist bombing outside of Grande’s Manchester concert on May 22.

On Friday, Grande paid a surprise visit to some of her injured fans at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.