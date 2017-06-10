WATCH: 'Black Panther' trailer released

The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated film "Black Panther" aired during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs Friday night.
The world premiere gave fans a nearly two-minute tease of the superhero movie that will be in theatres Feb. 16, 2018.
According to a profile on Marvel's website, Black Panther's real name is T'Challa, and he is a "royal descendant of a warrior race" who is a "brilliant tactician, strategist, scientist, tracker and a master of all forms of unarmed combat."
Marvel also posted an official "Black Panther” movie poster on its Facebook page Friday.
