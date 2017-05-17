Michael Jackson biopic trailer released

The trailer for Lifetime’s biopic of the King of Pop has been released.

Based on a 2014 book written by the singer’s bodyguards, “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” takes a look at the last years of Jackson’s life, Huffington Post reported.

Jackson died in June 2009 after he was given a fatal dose of propofonal. Dr. Conrad Murry told investigators that he gave Jackson the drug nearly every night for two months before his death to help him sleep, CNN reported.

The movie “Searching for Neverland” will air on Lifetime on May 29.