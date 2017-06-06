Listen Live
Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary
Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

Today Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Reveals Adoption Of Baby Girl

Hoda Kotb shares loving tribute to Joel Schiffman on 4th anniversary

Happy anniversary, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman!

On Monday, the new parents to baby Haley Joel celebrated four years together, and to mark the occasion, Kotb shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend and her daughter at the beach.

>> Read more trending news

“4 years together and getting better every day,” she wrote alongside the post.

4 years together and getting better every day

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Baby Haley shares Kotb’s last name, but the new mom insisted that her daughter will know Schiffman as her father.

“Haley will call him 'Dad,'” Kotb previously clarified, according to People. “He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”

Schiffman is also the father to a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle.

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb

Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb surprises ‘Today’ co-hosts with daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb reveals how she kept her adoption a secret

Hoda Kotb to return to 'Today' after welcoming daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb shares touching new photo of boyfriend with new baby girl

  • American Airlines jet has cracked windshield, forced to land
    American Airlines jet has cracked windshield, forced to land
    An American Airlines passenger jet is forced to make an emergency landing due to a cracked windshield.   The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the plane safely landed in Norfolk at 1:14 p.m. The American Airlines flight had 77 people on board.   The CRJ-700 was flying from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, which is about 30 miles north of Norfolk.   Steve Sterling of the Norfolk International Airport said it's unknown what caused the cracked windshield. He added that emergency landings like this aren't unusual. The airline was preparing to bus passengers to Newport News.
  • Infection hospitalizes Jerry Lewis
    Infection hospitalizes Jerry Lewis
    Jerry Lewis is recovering from a urinary tract infection.   The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.    Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.    Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.    The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.
  • Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    As President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with Republican leaders in the House and Senate, his legislative agenda continues to face struggles in the Congress, as GOP lawmakers look to jump start White House plans for major changes to the Obama health law, money to spur construction of new roads and bridges, a major tax reform proposal, and more. “The President will welcome Representatives and Senators to the White House to talk more about what’s next on the legislative agenda,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Here’s what Congress will try to do – with a push from the White House: 1. Senate deal making on health care. The biggest item on the to-do list is in the Senate, where Republicans are still looking for a way to come to an agreement on a plan to make major changes in the Obama health law, as there were no hints that anything had changed during the recent 10 day break. “I don’t really have anything new to tell you,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “My personal view is we’ve got til now to the Fourth of July to decide whether the votes are there or not,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). “We’re ready to land this airplane,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), referring to the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare. “It’s been in the air for seven years, and it’s time to come in for a landing.” But right now, it’s not clear if Republicans can cobble together fifty votes. GRAHAM says he doesn't think Republicans will pass a health care bill in 2017. 'I just don't think we can put it together among ourselves.' — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 5, 2017 2. Waiting on the details of a tax reform plan. The White House on Monday night made clear that we won’t see details of a Trump tax reform bill this summer. “Realistically, our expectation would probably be after Labor Day,” said White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, who told reporters that the White House wants to put together one Republican plan. “What we’re trying to avoid is to have a House bill, a Senate bill, and a White House bill,” Short said. Last week, President Trump said he was pleased with work on the tax bill. “Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it’s doing very well,” Mr. Trump said. But, right now, there is no bill, and according to the White House, we won’t have one for at least another three months. –@POTUS: 'Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it's doing very well.' pic.twitter.com/3ydxrv7cbN — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 1, 2017 3. Like tax reform, few details on infrastructure plan. This has been billed ‘Infrastructure Week” by the White House, as officials try to drum up interest and support in the President’s plans for new roads and bridges. But – like with tax reform – there is no infrastructure bill as yet in the House or Senate, or details from the White House, as officials say the specifics won’t be out for a few months. On Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed the idea of privatizing the nation’s Air Traffic Control system, a plan that was labeled “low hanging fruit” by a top adviser. But at this point, there still aren’t any details on how the President would fund a big boost in money for new roads and bridges – in fact, Mr. Trump’s own budget would cut $95 billion for road and bridge construction. 4. Work on 2018 spending bills remains in limbo. Congress has started hearings on next year’s budget, but no one knows how much money there will be to spend at this point. Federal law says Congress is supposed to approve an outline – the budget resolution – by April 15. Republicans still haven’t produced that plan, as the top line number for discretionary spending remains unclear. “We don’t have allocations yet,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), as lawmakers in both the House and Senate wait to see where Republicans try to set spending levels for the Executive Branch in 2018. Because of the Congressional schedule, we pretty much already know that there will be stop gap budgets and maybe a year end Omnibus funding measure. Congress only has 43 scheduled work days between now and the end of the fiscal year. 5. Trump tries to use his powers of persuasion. With a dinner Tuesday night, and meetings with top Republicans in Congress earlier in the day, President Trump will certainly have the chance to make clear to Republicans that he wants action on a host of measures in the House and Senate. But as the above calendar shows – there isn’t that much time, especially when you take five weeks off during the summer. And when you add in major hearings on Russia, that also sucks some of the oxygen away. “There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda,” said Short, the White House legislative director. Right now, it’s clear the Trump agenda needs a jolt. Trump has grown impatient with the slow pace of his agenda. If he wants it to pass, he needs to learn how to negotiate & work with Congress — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 5, 2017 White House officials say they expect a “busy summer” in Congress on the Trump Agenda – stay tuned.
  • Boy saves little sister after spotting cancerous lump while wrestling
    Boy saves little sister after spotting cancerous lump while wrestling
    A British family is asking for help after their son spotted a lump in his sister’s throat that changed their lives forever. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 11-year-old Aaron East was playing with his 7-year-old sister, Amy, at their home in Essex, England when he noticed a growth in the back of her throat. >> Read more trending news He called for his mom, Carly East, 31, who immediately knew something was wrong. “It was no normal lump it could only be described as a tumor. Panic set in…” the family wrote on their GoFundMe page. East took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors performed a biopsy. A week later, the family got the devastating news. Amy had a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. The girl is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The family is planning to travel to the U.S. so Amy can receive a specialized form of radiation therapy. The family says Carly had to quit her job to take care of Amy, which has left them under financial strain. They started a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs and raised enough money to travel to the U.S. for treatment. Amy expressed her gratitude in a heartwarming video posted to her Facebook page, Amy’s Angels. Any additional money raised will go towards pediatric cancer research. The family says the chemotherapy treatments have left Amy feeling weak, tired, and in pain. But, despite it all, she’s staying positive. “Above all that, there was a smile. The biggest smile you have seen. Because Amy is now officially kicking cancer’s (butt)!!” the family wrote on Facebook. You can donate to the family fund here.    
  • Gas prices continue downward trend
    Gas prices continue downward trend
    Summer travelers are enjoying some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation here in Oklahoma. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.09 on Monday. The price is the lowest in the seven-state region and tied for second lowest in the U.S.  Average gas prices in Mississippi and Alabama are also $2.09. South Carolina has the lowest price in the nation at $2.03 per gallon. Nationally, the price of gasoline increased one cent to $2.38 from last week, but pump prices in 30 states fell as much as four cents.  AAA says the decline in gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend.
