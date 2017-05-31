Michael Nance, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” reportedly was found dead in South Austin, Texas, early Tuesday.

>> Watch the news report here

According to TMZ and other outlets, including The Associated Press and E! News, Austin police responded at 2:10 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive man, later identified as 31-year-old Nance, at the 300 block of West Mary Street, police said Tuesday. Nance was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

Nance’s girlfriend, Aseel Danan, confirmed on Instagram that Nance had died.

RIP my sweet Michael. You will forever be connected to my heart and soul. I love you always. A post shared by Aseel Danan (@aseeldanan) on May 29, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Officials said the death is not considered suspicious, though it’s still under investigation. The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

Nance was a contestant in Season 8 of the popular reality show, TMZ reported.

>> Read more trending news



Nance was one of several men who tried to win the affection of then-'Bachelorette' Emily Maynard. He was sent home midseason.

Maynard wrote on Twitter that she woke up to the news of his death Tuesday morning.