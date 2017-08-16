Each of the families of the 22 victims killed in the Manchester, England, explosion after an Ariana Grande concert will receive £250,000, or about $324,000, from theWe Love Manchester Emergency Fund, Billboard reported Wednesday.

The organization announced the news Tuesday.

CNN reported the announcement was made in a press release.

“The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack,” the fund said in the press release.

The attack occurred May 24 outside the Manchester Arena when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb.

“The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack,” said Councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustees of the fund. “Thanks to this, we have raised more than £18 million ($23 million) and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.”

The Guardian reported that of the £18.9 million raised for survivors, less than 15 percent has been distributed to the victims.

Murphy told the outlet she and the fund are frustrated with the government since it has not yet agreed to cover the cost of distributing the funds.

“We believe that the members of the public who generously donated to the We Love Manchester appeal want to see their money to directly to the victims,” she said.

Grande contributed to the funds raised when she headlined the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the English city June 4.

Murphy said a separate fund will be set up to pay for a memorial to the explosion victims.