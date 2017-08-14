‘Deadpool 2’ stunt woman dies after motorcycle crash on set

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - A stunt performer on the Vancouver set of “Deadpool 2” has died after a motorcycle crash, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
ABC News reported that the identity of the driver and other details were not immediately available after the incident. The VPD posted about the death on Twitter Monday afternoon.
A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene.— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017
The Associated Press reported that a crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side where the accident happened.
Global News TV crews saw the accident, and the outlet reported that the rider was on a motorcycle “when something went wrong, sending the motorcycle airborne and crashing through the glass of the Shaw Tower ground floor studio around 8:20 a.m.”
Witness Sharmina Kermalli told The Vancouver Sun that glass was falling on the body of the woman in the accident.
“Two officers are inspecting the site for immediate occupational health and safety issues,” a spokesperson for WorkSafeBC, which oversees workplace health and safety, said in a statement. “Three officers are investigating the incident for cause and prevention under the Workers’ Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.”
CTV News reported that the woman was loaded into an ambulance that drove away without sirens or lights after being at the scene for 45 minutes.
“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” a spokesman for 20th Century Fox, the film’s studio, said in a statement.
The film’s lead actor, Ryan Reynolds, posted a statement on Twitter Monday evening about the death.
“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming ‘Deadpool,’” he wrote. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated … but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world.”
“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today,” director David Lynch said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.”
“Deadpool 2” is the sequel to the February 2016 film based on the Marvel comics superhero Deadpool, starring Reynolds, who plays the snarky titular character. The sequel is set for release June 1, 2018.
