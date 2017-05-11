Listen Live
Deadpool gets his own television show
Deadpool gets his own television show

Deadpool gets his own television show
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the "Deadpool" fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Deadpool gets his own television show

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The hit anti-hero movie “Deadpool” will now get the small-screen treatment. And kids, the show, like the movie, is only for grownups.

FXX has ordered a season of an animated, adult action-comedy to hit the channel in 2018, Marvel announced.

It was announced Wednesday.

The show, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.

Donald Glover and Stephen Glover have been tapped as showrunners.

“Deadpool” made his debut in 1991 and has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters. The 2016 feature film grossed more than $363,000,000. “Deadpool 2” is set to be released next year.

There’s no word on who will give voice to “the merc with the mouth” for the television show. Ryan Reynolds donned the red and black suit for the feature films.

    The hit anti-hero movie "Deadpool" will now get the small-screen treatment. And kids, the show, like the movie, is only for grownups. FXX has ordered a season of an animated, adult action-comedy to hit the channel in 2018, Marvel announced. It was announced Wednesday. The show, which doesn't have a title yet, will be produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX. Donald Glover and Stephen Glover have been tapped as showrunners. "Deadpool" made his debut in 1991 and has become one of Marvel's most popular characters. The 2016 feature film grossed more than $363,000,000. "Deadpool 2" is set to be released next year. There's no word on who will give voice to "the merc with the mouth" for the television show. Ryan Reynolds donned the red and black suit for the feature films.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.