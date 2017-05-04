Darth Vader alive and working at a hospital

Darth Vader is alive and well... and working at a Memphis hospital. We're not kidding.

What could be more perfect for the unofficial Star Wars holiday, May 4th (made popular by the phrase, "May the 4th be with you), then discovering a man legally named Darthvader works at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett?

Darthvader Williamson chose a profession in the medical field instead of opting to join the Dark Side.

Ironically, Darthvader works with the hospital's robots and technology.

Darthvader said his mother wanted to name him Junior, but his father, an avid Star Wars fan, thought naming him after one of the most notorious film villains of all time would be perfect.

Darthvader said while his mother was still under anesthesia, she groggily agreed to let his father name him after giving bith. Later, he said his mother said, "What have we done?"

But, dear old dad was convinced the force was strong with his son (the dark side of the force, that is), and the name stuck.

The name is official and on his birth certificate.

If you think his name may have made him a Star Wars buff... you might be surprised.

Darthvader said he has only seen the original films and has no interest in the new movies. But, he is a fan of bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Thanks for making our day Darthvader! May the 4th be with you.