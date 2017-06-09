Listen Live
KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony

CNN fires Reza Aslan following profanity-laced tweet about President Trump
CNN fires Reza Aslan following profanity-laced tweet about President Trump
Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner
Host of 'Believer with Reza Aslan' Reza Aslan speaks onstage during the CNN Original Series portion of the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017 Presentation at The Langham Resort on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CNN has fired Reza Aslan, host of CNN documentary series “Believer,” according to Variety.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

Variety reported that decision to fire Aslan came after he made anti-Trump tweets in response to remarks President Donald Trump made about the London terror attack on Saturday.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough,” Trump tweeted on Saturday, hours after police confirmed reports of an incident in London. “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the travel ban as an extra level of safety.”

“This piece of (expletive) is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency,” Aslan, who is Muslimtweeted in response. “He's an embarrassment to humankind."

On Sunday, Aslan apologized for using profanity when describing Trump and deleted his offending tweet.

“I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That's not like me," Aslan said. “I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president's lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.”

CNN Money reported that the network responded by saying, “We are pleased that he has apologized for his tweets. That kind of discourse is never appropriate.”

Once news of the cancellation of his series was confirmed, Aslan tweeted the following statement Friday:

“Obviously I am very disappointed in this decision. ‘Believer’ means a great deal to me and to the countless viewers it’s reached. Its message of religious tolerance and exploration is extremely important right now. I am deeply grateful to CNN for giving me the opportunity to launch the show and to amplify my voice on their network. I am especially grateful to the legion of people within the Turner organization who worked so hard to make the show a hit series.

“However, in these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated, and I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and scholar. And so I agree with CNN that it is best that we part ways. I look forward to partnering with another platform in the future to continue to spread my message. I wish CNN all the best.”

Aslan’s production company had already begun working on the second season of “Believer” when CNN said it would not continue production of the series. The second season was announced by the network in May.

