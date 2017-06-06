Listen Live
Celebrity News
'Wallace and Gromit' actor Peter Sallis dies at 96
'Wallace and Gromit' actor Peter Sallis dies at 96

'Wallace and Gromit' actor Peter Sallis dies at 96
Photo Credit: Handout
UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 3: This handout image provided by the National Trust on May 3, 2012 shows a screen shot taken from the forthcoming new mini-animation 'A Jubilee Bunt-a-thon', which will be shown for the first time at over 70 Jubilee tea parties at National Trust properties during Diamond Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by National Trust via Getty Images)

'Wallace and Gromit' actor Peter Sallis dies at 96

By: Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Handout

Peter Sallis died Friday at the age of 96, his agents announced.

The actor was best known as the voice of Wallace in the “Wallace and Gromit” animated film series.

“It is with sadness that we announce that our client Peter Sallis died peacefully, with his family by his side, at Denville Hall on Friday, June 2,” his agents, Jonathan Altaras Associates, said.

Sallis was famous in the U.K. for his role as Norman “Cleggy” Clegg in the long-running sitcom “Last of the Summer Wine” from its debut episode in 1973 until the series ended in 2010. He was the only actor to appear in all 295 episodes of the show.

Already an accomplished stage performer by the time he accepted the “Last of the Summer Wine” gig, Sallis didn’t find international fame until later in life thanks to his role as Wallace in the Oscar-winning “Wallace and Gromit” franchise.

>> Related: The comedy world says goodbye to comedian Charlie Murphy, dead at 57

The actor often spoke about how happy he was to have had such success late in life.

“It’s pleasing knowing millions are going to see your work and enjoy it ... to have a legacy like this is very comforting. I am lucky to have been involved.”

Claire Greenway/Getty Images
LONDON - OCTOBER 02: Actor Peter Sallis attends the aftershow party following the UK Charity premiere of animated film "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit," at The Space on October 2, 2005 in London, England. The premiere is in aid of Wallace & Gromit Children's Foundation. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)
Peter Sallis

Photo Credit: Claire Greenway/Getty Images
LONDON - OCTOBER 02: Actor Peter Sallis attends the aftershow party following the UK Charity premiere of animated film "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit," at The Space on October 2, 2005 in London, England. The premiere is in aid of Wallace & Gromit Children's Foundation. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

Sallis was born in Twickenham in southwest London. His father was a bank manager and his mother a housewife. It was his grandmother who ran a theatrical boarding house in Northampton who inspired him to become an actor.

“Acting is a matter of instinct,” he said on an episode of the BBC radio series “Desert Island Discs.” “As soon as I was on the stage I just felt so at home.”

  • WATCH: Man pulls large snake from gas pump
    WATCH: Man pulls large snake from gas pump
    Video shows a Georgia man pulling a snake out of a gas pump, and he said it was “no big deal.” >> Read more trending news Brandon Radke said that he took precautions to make sure the snake didn't bite him and that the feat was easy because he and snakes get along just fine. “I love snakes,” Radke said. Onlookers at the Cowboys Shell Gas Station in Cedartown, Georgia, watched in shock as Radke pulled a 3- to 4-foot snake out of a pump. Radke said he saw a commotion near the pumps and was told a snake was inside. Radke said he used the pump’s  nozzle to move the snake around so he could grab it behind the head to safely remove it. “Once you grab behind the head, it can’t really reach around and get you,” Radke said. He says he had to work to pull it out, but he finally got it.  Related: MUST SEE: Snake clings to side mirror of moving car Customers said they could have never done what Radke did. “I'd take off running,” Tammy Gault said. “This old man would have a heart attack,” Pete Gault added. Radke took the snake out back in the woods and released it. He says it was a nonpoisonous rat snake, but he wrapped his shirt around his hands just in case it tried to bite him. Watch raw video of the snake being pulled from the pump below.
  • VIDEO: Mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'
    VIDEO: Mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'
    A Highlands County, Florida, mother is under fire after posting a video to Facebook that shows a rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter.  >> Watch the news report here The mother claims she has “no regrets” after she let the snake intentionally bite the child several times, WFTS reports.  'It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times,' she said to WFTS. 'So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt.' >> Read more Floridoh! stories  The Facebook video has been removed and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, according to WFTS.  In the video the mother holds up a container with a rat snake inside and lets her daughter reach toward the snake. You can hear the daughter flinch and cry each time the snake strikes her.  >> Read more trending news The mother said her daughter was not hurt because the snake has teeth “too small to actually puncture the skin,” WFTS reports. Her intention was to teach her child a “valuable lesson” on how to handle reptiles, she said to WFTS.  Read more here.
  • Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    A National Security Agency contractor named Reality Winner, 25, has been arrested by the FBI and charged with retaining and transmitting classified national defense information in violation of United States Code 18 U.S.C. § 793(e). That’s according to a press release from the Department of Justice. >> Read more trending news  Winner, who worked for the Pluribus International Corp. and had a “top secret” level clearance, allegedly leaked a detailed NSA report from this month that disclosed extensive Russian cyber operations in the weeks before the 2016 election. She sent the report to The Intercept. >> RELATED: Following revelations that Trump may have leaked to the Russians, European nations may rethink how they communicate with the White House The top-secret report, according to the Intercept, says that Russia “executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials” in an effort to gain control over the computers of election officials in various states. The NSA’s report squarely pins these hacking attempts on Russian military intelligence. That’s at odds with what Russia’s Vladimir Putin has said about earlier hacking charges. He’s flatly denied them and, more recently, suggested that “patriotic” state-sympathetic Russian hackers might be to blame. The Department of Justice announcement says the FBI acquired and executed a search warrant on Winner’s home as part of their investigation. During that search, she allegedly confessed to making a copy of the report, printing it, and mailing it. The Guardian is reporting that Winner is a former U.S. Air Force linguist who speaks at least four languages.
  • Life jacket tangles in propeller, deputy drowns
    Life jacket tangles in propeller, deputy drowns
    A sheriff's deputy drowns when his lifejacket gets tangled on a boat propeller.   The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the service for Deputy Devin Hodges will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Civic Center.   Authorities say Hodges, another deputy and an official from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were training Thursday on Lake Hartwell when all three were thrown from the boat. Coroner Greg Shore says Hodges drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a propeller, pinning the 30-year-old deputy underwater.   Officials initially believed the driverless boat circled back and struck Hodges. But Shore says an autopsy showed no significant propeller injuries.   It's still unclear why the three were thrown from the boat.
  • Babies may sleep longer in own rooms, study finds
    Babies may sleep longer in own rooms, study finds
    Baby not sleeping well? It could be because you’re sharing a room with your little one. Last October, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new recommendations that at least until six months, preferably until age 1, your child should share a room with you, but not the same bed. Now, a study that will be published in the July issue of Pediatrics found that babies who shared a room with their parents slept less than those who did not. The study, called Intervention Nurses Start Infants Growing on Health Trajectories, studied 230 mother-infant pairs from January 2012 to March 2014. The infants fell into three categories: those who were independent sleepers by 4 months (62 percent), those who were independent sleepers between 4 months and 9 months (27 percent), and those who were still sleeping in the same room as their parents at 9 months (11 percent). >> Read more trending news The study was actually about obesity prevention, but researchers found that there were differences in bedtime routines. Babies who shared a room at 4 months were less likely to be put to bed before 8 p.m. They also were more likely to have something in their bed that shouldn’t be there, such as a blanket, pillow or stuffed animal, and were more likely to be brought into their parents’ bed sometime in the night. How long babies slept was also different. By 9 months, the babies who had been sleeping independently at 4 months slept a stretch of 7 hours and 49 minutes. The room-sharing babies were sleeping only 7 hours in a row at 9 months. What researchers found was it was all about establishing those bedtime routines: when a baby gets put to sleep, how often a baby is fed in the middle of the night and whether a baby is fed back to sleep or goes back to sleep on his own. The American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t want to revise its recommendations about room sharing, but it does acknowledge that parents want to get more sleep and that more research needs to be done to consider whether it should reverse its new policy.
