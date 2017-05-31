Rock star Gregg Allman to be buried near brother in Macon, Georgia 

Rock star Gregg Allman will be laid to rest Saturday in Macon, Georgia where The Allman Brothers Band first rose to fame.

A private memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, according to local media reports. Following the service, Allman will be buried near his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fans are expected to line the procession route from the chapel to the cemetery.

Allman, 69, died on May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia. Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, said he died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after a recurrence of liver cancer.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.