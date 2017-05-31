Police release photos from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest

The Jupiter Police Department on Wednesday afternoon released photos related to the arrest of golfer Tiger Woods.

Jupiter police found Woods, 41, early Monday asleep at the wheel of his damaged 2015 black Mercedes-Benz on Military Trail in Jupiter, according to an arrest report.

An apparent mix of prescription drugs had Woods so loopy that he had trouble standing, slurred his words and was unable to perform roadside sobriety tests.

Photo Credit: Jupiter Police Department

A breathalyzer test registered a .000 reading, indicating Woods was not under the influence of alcohol when Jupiter police found him about 2 a.m. stopped in the right lane on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School.

Woods released a statement apologizing for the incident and saying that an “unexpected reaction” to medications resulted in the incident.