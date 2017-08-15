Oprah reveals why she never married Stedman Graham after 30 years

She didn’t plan on getting into education, but Broken Arrow’s new superintendent says once she stepped into a classroom, she found her calling. It was an automobile accident that led her to go ahead and complete her degree in education, and she’s gone from teacher, to principal, and now to running one of the state’s largest districts. Just six months into the job, she’ll begin the new school year Thursday with nearly 200 new teachers, a brand new school, and plenty of both challenges and opportunities. Dr. Janet Dunlop sat down with KRMG for an exclusive interview, in which she didn’t duck questions about the difficulty of being a teacher in Oklahoma. People really don’t get it. They don’t understand just how hard it is. -- BA Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop on being a teacher in Oklahoma It’s not just the notoriously low pay, although she provided a personal example of just how bad that situation is in our state. “I have a family member who is a single parent of two,” she told KRMG, “and she is now living below the poverty line, because she’s a single parent and a teacher.” It’s also about how finding new approaches to teach in the modern age of technology, which she said is “the single most significant change we’ve had in education in a hundred years.” “That’s a conversation we have a lot,” she said. “If we’re walking into classrooms today and they look the same as they did a hundred years ago, then there’s a problem, because we have different students now, they learn differently.” And they’re graduating into a different world, with different requirements for employment and higher education. That’s why Broken Arrow’s goal has become “graduation plus,” Dunlop said. “Currently, we are looking at how we can re-imagine high school, especially that senior year. So, how do we make sure that every single student that walks across that graduation stage gets ‘graduation plus,’ meaning they either get a technical degree - a certification - they are qualified and ready to go into military, they’ve done an internship and can walk straight across that stage into a job, or they are prepared and accepted into college?” It begins with a “one to one” approach to computers, meaning they ensure every student is issued a Chrome book laptop computer, which they’ve accomplished in grades 9-12 and are beginning to deploy at the middle school level. They’re also creating new virtual textbooks, which are in accord with the state’s new educational standards, and making those available to any district in the state that wants them. And, by next year they’ll have deployed a new system to enroll students online or via smartphone, the same system Tulsa Public Schools began using this year. So while there are certainly challenges, Dunlop tells KRMG, she’s hopeful for the future, because of the passion and commitment of teachers and the optimism of many of the students. “As long we focus on those things and hold our legislature accountable,” she said, “we will get where we need to go in Oklahoma.”